‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Vanderpump And Camille Grammer Rehash Teeth Drama On Twitter

Camille Grammer poked fun at Vanderpump's teeth and gums.

Lisa Vanderpump is still not happy about what Camille Grammer had said about Vanderpump’s teeth several episodes ago on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On May 9, on Twitter, a fan called out Grammer for not being a “true friend” to Vanderpump, slamming her for talking behind Vanderpump’s back. In response to the fan’s post, which also mentioned Grammer’s comments about Vanderpump’s breath, Vanderpump revealed Grammer had apologized for her statements.

“She said she made it up and apologized, she was ‘lit’ she said,” Vanderpump tweeted.

Vanderpump then remarked that, despite Grammer’s mean comments about her teeth and the space between her gums, she’s never had issues with her gums.

“I don’t have gum problems never have,” she explained.

After seeing what Vanderpump had written about their feud, Grammer offered yet another public apology to Vanderpump. Grammer replied that she felt horrible about the statements she had made about her co-star’s teeth, blaming it on having had too much to drink while filming Season 9.

“I felt really bad I went there after drinking. It was very distasteful and mean. I feel awful. Sorry I upset you,” Grammer tweeted.

Earlier this year — after Vanderpump endured a falling out with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after being accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley — Grammer appeared to be the only co-star Vanderpump was still speaking to. Then, after Grammer was seen slamming Vanderpump during an outing with the cast weeks ago, there appeared to be tension between them.

Although Grammer immediately apologized to Vanderpump after her statements were made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump appeared to be holding a grudge. Vanderpump took to her personal website and criticized Grammer for her mean comments.

“They have denigrated my reputation, by accusing me of lying, but to now attack my physical appearance, takes it to another level,” Vanderpump wrote in her post. “I know as a woman I would never stand back, grinning, without uttering even a modicum of defense.”

While Vanderpump acknowledged that Grammer had offered her an apology on social media after the episode aired — and labeled her mean statements as a “joke” she made in an effort to bring “levity” to the show — the restaurateur also said that Grammer should have boundaries. Vanderpump noted that the hurt still lingers.”

To see more of Vanderpump, Grammer, and their co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.