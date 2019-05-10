Chanel West Coast Pops Booty, Rocks Sheer Top In Hot New Photo

Chanel West Coast is looking hotter than ever in recent weeks.

The singer has risen to fame on social media and already boasts 3 million-plus followers, a figure that seems to be growing by the day. Yesterday, the blonde bombshell attended an event for Fashion Nova where she appeared to be one of the best dressed of the evening. In a snapshot posted to her Instagram account, Chanel poses with two female pals and lights up the photo.

The 30-year-old is photographed from the back and she gives her followers a little something to talk about as she does a booty pop for the camera. Clad in a sheer blue top and a matching pair of blue pants, Chanel looks over her shoulder and purses her lips. West Coast is rocking a fresh face of makeup complete with yellow eyeshadow, highlighter, blush, and a light lip gloss.

The Ridiculousness star changed up her hair for the the event, rocking a blonde bob with dark yellow ends for an ombre vibe. The “Sharon Stoned” singer completes her look with a yellow purse draped over her shoulder. Chanel’s two friends are all smiles for the camera with one in a curve-hugging pink, sequined dress and the other in an all-white outfit with a black-and-white patterned top over it.

It comes as no shock that the photo has garnered a lot of attention for West Coast, with over 28,000 likes as well as 290-plus comments. Most fans took the post to let Chanel know that she looks insanely gorgeous, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her rad new hairstyle.

“I just totally thought you were Khloe Kardashian at first glance,” one follower gushed, adding a heart and flame emoji.

“Thats why u always are the hottest in the room,” said another.

“Looks like a blast!!!! All you ladies look gorgeous,” a third follower wrote, along with a series of pink hearts.

As most of her fans know, the model has spent a lot of time in recent weeks promoting her new track “Sharon Stoned.” During her press junket, she opened up to Billboard about what inspired the new hit track.

“The inspiration behind the song came from… I was at the studio one day, and the movie Casino was playing,” Chanel dished. “I was talking to my producer about [the movie] and he made a little joke out of it and said, ‘Oh you’re Sharon Stoned.’ You know because I do smoke weed. Then it kind of just hit me, that’s a song right there.”

And since Sharon Stone also happens to be one of her favorite actresses — it was a no-brainer. Fans can check out Chanel’s new music video on YouTube.