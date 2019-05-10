Brazilian Bombshell Suelyn Medeiros Flaunts Her Posterior In A Thong Bikini

Brazilian model Suelyn Medeiros delighted fans by posting a very revealing picture on Instagram that bared much of her booty, thanks to a skimpy thong bikini. The social media star has nearly 3 million followers.

The model first shot to fame for her work in music videos for artists such as Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg. However, she has since branched out into acting, starring in films such as Dysfunctional Friends and Perfect Combination. She also has several modeling contracts, including one with Fashion Nova.

In the beach picture recently posted, Suelyn has her back to the camera as she looks out over the ocean and runs a hand through her long brunette locks. Her tanned limbs are covered only by the teensiest of thong bikinis and a yellow string top.

Though she did not give the label of the bikini, it is possible that it comes from her own clothing line, Bombshell by Suelyn. She added a sun emoji to her caption, where she expressed a longing for the upcoming summer months.

The picture won high praise, earning nearly 60,000 likes and over 400 comments.

“Mind blowing,” said one fan, using multiple emoji with star eyes to emphasize his point.

“Still the world’s best bum,” added another.

Many commenters simply used the fire emoji to express their views on the picture.

Suelyn is known for her ample derriere, and once joked in an interview with Complex Magazine that a tabloid had even made up rumors that she had gotten butt implants.

“Well, there was a picture, ’cause you know I have a Brazilian booty, but there are certain poses for certain clothes that make it look even bigger,” she said. “Like, if I poke it out and blow a kiss, which is a favorite pose of mine.”

Suelyn added that the story combined two pictures of her in two completely different poses.

“So what they did was they grabbed a picture of me just standing normal and they grabbed a picture of the night before… [where] I had my butt poked out and I was blowing a kiss. They had it all over Media Takeout; it was like, ‘Suelyn Gets Oversized Butt Implants,’ blah blah blah. ‘Look, Here’s The Before And After.'”

The bikini photo was not the only snapshot Suelyn shared this week. In another update, Suelyn posted two pictures in which she poses in black lace Agent Provocateur lingerie, with black thigh-high stockings.

She kept her dark hair in loose curls and wore sultry smokey eye makeup as she modeled in a variety of poses. The picture was unsurprisingly popular with fans, earning over 57,000 likes and 341 comments as of this writing.