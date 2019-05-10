‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Beach Body In Swimsuit While Inspiring Fans To ‘Keep Fighting’

As model Samantha Hoopes prepares for the two-day Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue launch in Miami, Florida, she took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday to post a snap from her photo shoot with the magazine.

In the photo, the model stuns in a one-piece white swimsuit with cutouts along the side that tease fans with a glimpse of her side cleavage. The sexy suit comes up above her hips, showing off plenty of leg and ample booty as the model stands with her arms stretched in front of her and her long, blonde hair windblown around her face. Her tan skin is dotted with sand as she poses on the shore in front of the ocean and she shoots a sultry gaze towards the camera with her pink lips slightly parted.

The 28-year-old model joked about her pose in the caption, writing that she’s stretching to prepare for the two-day event at the Ice Palace in Miami, where the magazine models will gather alongside editors and fashion gurus to talk about their experiences and give talks about everything from diversity to feminism.

In the touching caption, Samantha also encourages her fans to keep fighting no matter how hard their battle may seem. She adds that she’s so proud of her fellow models for their hard work and proud of being a part of the SI Swimsuit family.

“Don’t let the hate define you let it push you past the place you want to be!”

Loading...

The model’s 1.1 million followers loved her latest snap, commenting on how proud they were of her and how gorgeous she is. One fan wrote, “I always love your positive vibes,” while another remarked, “Yasssss so proud of you.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the model is due to give birth in August and has been documenting her pregnancy on her Instagram account. Samantha is incredibly happy to become a mom as she anxiously awaits her first child. However, pregnancy hasn’t stopped the model from posting sexy photos. She commented on the ups and downs of pregnancy and how it’s changing her body in the captions of every new snap.

“Creating a human has been one of the most beautiful experiences in my life,” she said. “From watching my stomach go from flat to round and cellulite that I never had before appear, I really could care less because I know that this is the process to becoming a mother!”