Kate Middleton Reportedly Uses This Book To Help Raise Her Royal Children

Kate Middleton may be The Duchess Of Cambridge, but to three kids named George, Charlotte, and Louis, she’s “mummy.” Kate has long been praised for her great parenting skills as her children seem sweet and well-adjusted, even though they’re all in line to sit on the British throne one day.

Although she appears a natural at being a mother, the Daily Express reports that Kate has used a parenting book to help her raise her three children. The book is reportedly called, The Modern Mother’s Handbook: How To Raise A Happy, Healthy, Smart, Disciplined and Interesting Child, Starting From Birth.

The paperback sells for $8.38 on Amazon but the writer is anonymous, opting for the pseudonym “Modern Old-Fashioned Mom” on the cover. According to the Daily Express, the book advises parents to encourage children to solve their own problems and to find their own way in the world.

“Set a good example and then stand back and watch,” the book suggests.

Despite the rumors that she loves this parenting book, Kate has previously highlighted the lack of instructive books for mothers of kids who are older than a year.

“It’s so hard, you get a lot of support as a mother particularly in the early days and maybe up to the age that they’re one,” she recently said, during a royal engagement at U.K. charity Family Action, as reported by E! News. “But after that, there isn’t a huge amount—lots of books to read.”

As Harper’s Bazaar reported, Kate was at the charity that day to help launch Family Line, a new hotline for British parents seeking advice and/or emotional support as they negotiate the ups and downs of raising children.

“I don’t know where else you’d go, particularly as you’re saying, for this parental support, and advice, and things like that,” she added.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

Even though there have been rumors of a feud between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, there’s a likelihood that Kate could become a source of support for Meghan Markle now that she’s the new mom of a royal baby. Furthermore, the rumors of the falling out between Prince William and Harry seem unfounded now that the “Fab Four” have launched a new collaborative project called Shout, a text line that promotes mental wellness.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan leaned on Kate a little bit for advice as she navigates this new and important role. After all, if anyone’s an expert on raising a royal baby, it’s the Duchess of Cambridge.