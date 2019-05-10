‘Barbie Doll’ Abby Dowse Pops Out Of Tiny Bikini In Thigh-High Neon Boots

Abby Dowse is back in selfie mode. Her most recent Instagram update might come with a low-frills setup, but it’s raising the bar in the world of Instagram models.

On May 10, the Australian bombshell updated her account. The eye-popping snap shows Abby full length, full frontal, and in full bikini mode. The blue-eyed blonde is standing in front of her mirror in a tiny black two-piece with electric yellow boots. Abby’s neon footwear is covering a fair amount of skin, however, less can be said about the bikini. Bandeau-style and high-cut, this all-black swimming piece is flaunting the model’s ample cleavage, healthy tan, and sensational curves. It also comes off as markedly classy.

Unsurprisingly, few comments appear to be about the background’s cushion-strewn chair and decorative gold-caged table.

“Such fire,” one fan wrote.

Many, however, focused on the dazzling boots. A user appearing to be named Madison wrote the following.

“Those boots.”

Abby was also praised for her “fire abz” and “legs for days.”

While the abs weren’t mentioned in Abby’s brief caption, hashtags honored her “legs” and “tan,” alongside the picture being self-taken. Selfies are fairly prominent on Abby’s feed. Today’s update forms the second one in less than a week. Abby has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Abby’s “Barbie doll” moniker made headlines last month as The Inquisitr documented a fan comparing the model to the iconic doll. Given Dowse’s slender proportions, long limbs, and blonde hair, there is a significant resemblance.

Abby also appears to have a penchant for girly colors. Her lingerie looks frequently showcase candy pinks or pastels, and the color choices extend to her swimwear and négligées. Ultimately, the finish is always feminine with Dowse.

Today’s update comes with a shout-out to Pretty Little Thing. The affordable clothing line is making its mark on social media via the thousands of micro-influencers it collaborates with. Abby frequently mentions the brand in her captions, although her looks aren’t exclusive to Pretty Little Thing. Catwalk Collection and Lounge Underwear also appear prominent. Likewise, Fashion Nova also shows up as Abby is an ambassador. Instagram models donning the above-mentioned brands has become commonplace on the platform – whether the girls are paid for the mentions or receiving the attire for free remains unclear. Given that sponsored posts on Instagram require a “#ad” in the caption though, it would seem that the latter is more likely.

Abby, her bikini, and those electric neon boots had racked up over 25,000 likes within seven hours of being posted. Fans are likely awaiting the next update from their favorite “Barbie.”