‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Sharon Sees Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 13, reveal Adam Newman back from the dead. Plus, Billy makes plans to protect Victoria and the kids, and Nikki shares shocking news.

Sharon (Sharon Case) reunites with Adam (Mark Grossman), according to She Knows Soaps. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) ended up going back to Genoa City to deal with family issues while Sharon stayed in Las Vegas to continue trying to meet Adam. Adam finally feels comfortable enough to show his face, and Sharon is in shock when she sees him for the first time. She does not doubt that this man is Adam Newman.

Before he arrives, Sharon finds a set of family pictures in the trashcan, but one isn’t tossed away — Christian. This likely sets up a significant issue for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and his family. If so, whose side will Sharon end up being on?

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) plans to protect his family. Adam killed Delia, and Billy has no love lost for his former brother-in-law. According to The Inquisitr, Billy will take whatever steps necessary in order to protect Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their children. He certainly has not forgotten what Adam is capable of doing, and Billy is not willing to risk his family for the prodigal Newman son.

While Victoria is thrilled that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret is finally out in the open, she isn’t all that thrilled to learn her brother is alive. After all, she’s spent years becoming her dad’s go-to woman at Newman Enterprises, and Adam’s return could threaten all of that. Adam’s homecoming to Genoa City will undoubtedly be interesting with all the animosity. Plus, Adam still faces the remainder of his prison sentence as well, which may pose a problem for him.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has stunning news. She just wanted to make sure Victor wasn’t involved in something that would threaten their future, and instead, she uncovered the truth about her husband’s son. Adam is alive. When Nikki shares the news with several people, they will be stunned. Unfortunately for Nikki’s son, Nick, the little boy he’s raised as his own this past couple of years is biologically Adam’s. It is not going to be a pretty homecoming, and Nick will question whether or not his brother truly has amnesia. After all, Adam could be faking the whole thing in an attempt to get out of finishing his jail time.