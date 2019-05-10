Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Rocks Sheer White Miniskirt And Matching Bra On Instagram

By the looks of her Instagram, Gizele Oliveira has certainly been enjoying her vacation in Italy. The Victoria’s Secret model shared yet another steamy snap from her trip to her Instagram account this morning that heated things up on the platform.

The latest addition to the 26-year-old’s account on the popular social media platform was uploaded early in the morning on Friday, May 10, and included not one, but four shots of the babe enjoying the beauty of the island of Capri. The series of snaps saw Gizele flaunting her flawless figure in a two-piece skirt-and-bra set that left very little to the imagination and certainly did not come as a disappointment to her 1.1 million fans.

Three of the four photos included in the Brazilian bombshell’s newest Instagram post captured her laying out on a luxurious boat with the rays of the golden sun hitting her bronzed skin. Gizele wowed her followers in a see-through white ensemble that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves as she explored and soaked up the sun. The model put the “mini” in miniskirt with a seriously short eyelet-patterned number that was so sheer, it exposed the itty-bitty white thong she sported underneath. The number perfectly hugged the beauty’s booty and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

As for her top-half, Gizele donned a matching bustier-style bra top put an ample amount of cleavage on display. The barely-there piece was tied in dainty bows over her shoulders to hold it up, and cropped just below her voluptuous bosom, allowing a peek at the model’s impressive abs and flat midsection.

Gizele added some contrast to her look with a pair of black mules, and sported a trendy pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. To add some bling, the model wore a shimmering diamond anklet and gold pendant necklace that fell just above her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her busty chest. The bombshell wore her signature brunette tresses down, clipping some of her locks back with a large barrette, and let her striking features shine with a minimal makeup look.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for the new post on her page. At the time of this writing, the series of sexy shots have already racked up more than 20,000 likes after just three hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she looked “magnificent.”

“Beautiful pictures. Lovely complexion and figure. You look real nice,” commented a third.

This is only the latest glimpse at Gizele’s vacation in Italy, where she has been since the beginning of May. Just yesterday, the model was a vision in yellow for another steamy Instagram snap that saw her flaunting her incredible figure in a skimpy yellow bikini that sent her followers into a frenzy.