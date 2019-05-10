Here’s Why ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reportedly Won’t Let Her Daughters Visit Dad Joe On His Birthday

Teresa allegedly doesn't want her kids to visit the detention center her husband's currently being detained in.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice reportedly may not take her daughters to visit their father, Joe Giudice, on his upcoming birthday. He currently remains in ICE custody at a facility in Pennsylvania while waiting to hear if he’ll be deported back to Italy following his release from prison earlier this year. According to a new report from Hollywood Life, Guidice supposedly doesn’t have any plans for the family to reunite right now and has some “mixed emotions” about both her and Joe’s birthdays coming up later this month.

A source who spoke out to the site is claiming that Teresa knows that the place where Joe is being detained right now isn’t really where she’d want to take her daughters to acknowledge his birthday. Both Teresa (May 18) and Joe (May 22) will be turning 46 later this month.

“Although she has always loved celebrating her birthday, it’s hard to feel completely happy when Teresa realizes Joe’s birthday will be a hard time for her daughters,” the source alleged to the site this week.

“Teresa has thought about bringing the girls to visit Joe to celebrate, but the facility he’s staying in is several hours away from their home, and it’s not the type of environment she wants her kids to be in,” the source then continued, explaining why the RHONJ star — who’s appeared on every single season of the show since it first began a decade ago — may not have her family all together for her and Joe’s birthdays.

The insider then added that this time of year has become a little “bittersweet” for her. Joe was imprisoned for around three years before being detained while a decision was being made on his deportation, while Teresa herself served 11 months behind bars prior to her release in December 2015.

The couple was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire, mail, and bankruptcy fraud in 2013, after which it was reported that Joe – who was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. at the age of 2 – could face being deported back to his native country.

“It is a bittersweet time for the whole family,” Hollywood Life‘s insider alleged of how the family is coping right now, “but Teresa is going to do her best to be there for her girls and help them get through the sadness any way she can.”

The Giudices are parents to four daughters, 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Giudice’s initial deportation appeal was denied. His fate will now be decided by a federal review.

Shortly after the news became public, Teresa shared a sweet photo of Joe and two of their daughters spending some quality time together during a previous Easter as they decorated Easter Eggs together.

The Giudice family have also started a petition in the hopes of getting the reality star to stay in the country.