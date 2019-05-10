Meghan Markle Delivers Powerful Speech On Female Education At 2019 CAMFED Gala

Just days after giving birth to her adorable son Archie, Meghan Markle made an appearance at the 2019 Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Education is Everything Gala in New York City on Thursday — sort of. The Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech on the importance of female education via a pre-recorded video message aired at the event. Meghan spoke about the successes that a young girl’s education can lead to and looked back on the advice she gave on International Women’s Day, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As the vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Meghan works closely with CAMFED to combat poverty and inequality in rural Africa by providing educational resources and leadership opportunities for young women.

“As I said on International Women’s Day, a girl who is educated becomes a woman who is influential,” the former actress said, causing an eruption of cheers from the crowd. “The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust wants to champion, fund and connect young leaders.”

Back in March, Meghan appeared on a panel of speakers organized by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“When women miss out on careers, education or opportunities because of the system that they live in, we all suffer,” Meghan said at the time.

Meghan is a known advocate for women’s access to education and leadership opportunities. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Suits star traveled to a school for young girls in India with World Vision months before she became a duchess.

World Vision shared previously never-before-seen footage last month of Meghan’s trip to Delhi and Mumbai in January 2017, where she helped students paint murals and plant a tree at their school.

“Girl power!” she and the young girls shouted in the video.

On Monday this week, Meghan gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Two days later, she and the duke introduced their little boy to the world via a photocall in St. George’s Hall of Windsor Castle.

As for her official return to royal duties, there is no word yet on when the duchess will end maternity leave. Statutory maternity leave in the United Kingdom is 52 weeks, but she may choose to come back to work sooner, according to Express.

A source explained that Meghan is enjoying time with her family, but she is eager to attend royal engagements again. She reportedly plans to return to work soon depending on how she feels after giving birth.

“She has huge amounts of energy, is extremely determined and wants to be as hands-on as possible with her charities,” the source said.