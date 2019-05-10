Lais Ribeiro Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Skimpy String One-Piece For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Lais Ribeiro is heating things up on her Instagram page yet again. The model has been taking to her account on the social media platform recently to share some sizzling shots from her spread in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, and her most recent upload certainly did not disappoint.

The latest addition to the 28-year-old’s steamy collection of snaps was shared early in the morning on Friday, May 10, and saw the stunner putting nearly every inch of her dangerous curves on display for the camera. The gorgeous scene of the sunset and crashing waves provided a breathtaking background to her newest post, but it was Lais’ flawless figure that sent temperatures soaring.

The Brazilian bombshell — who also lends her modeling talents to Victoria’s Secret — left very little to the imagination in a seriously skimpy light blue one-piece that barely kept her from violating Instagram’s no nudity policy. Lais posed with her backside to the camera, showing off the thong style of her tiny swimwear that put her curvy booty on display pretty much in its entirety. The thin strings of its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist, and the upper half of the number left nearly every inch of her assets exposed. The model flashed some serious cleavage underneath the garment’s stringy halter top style, which appeared to only be covering up her nipples and leaving the rest of her voluptuous bosom completely bare.

The beauty peered over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry look as the water crashed in around her and the salty sea wind blew her brunette tresses around. Her locks were styled in loose, beachy waves that were gathered over her shoulder, allowing her stunning makeup look and striking features to shine as the camera clicked away.

Fans of the three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely wild for the sexy snap gracing their feeds this morning. At the time of this writing, Lais’ 2.1 million followers have awarded the shot more than 35,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her breathtaking display.

“So gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“Excuse me while I pick my jaw back up from the floor!!!” commented a third.

Lais is currently in Miami with the rest of the ladies from the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for a two-day event celebrating the publication with fans. There will also be In Her Words panels with the models, editors, and industry experts during which they will be discussing beauty, diversity, and female empowerment.