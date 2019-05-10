Nick Jonas Fearful His Brothers ‘Would Never Speak To Me Again’ After Jonas Brothers Split

Nick Jonas was fearful his two brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas would “never speak to me again” after he left their family band The Jonas Brothers in 2013 to explore work as a solo artist. In a new trailer for the band’s Amazon documentary titled Chasing Happiness, Nick made the stunning admission about the band effectively splitting in 2013 just two days before a scheduled tour.

Rolling Stone reported the trailer showcases the band via home movies, old concert footage, and new video taken since the band famously reunited this year.

In the clip, the brothers reveal that they had signed a record deal and were on their way to what they thought was their dream realized when their label suddenly dropped them. The banked on everything when Disney called and told them they would provide them with a record deal.

It was through Disney that the Jonas Brothers had a meteoric rise to stardom, beginning with an appearance on the wildly popular series Hannah Montana, starring Miley Cyrus. After their appearance on the show, their popularity skyrocketed and at one point, the band had three albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts.

Throughout that time in front of the cameras, in two Disney-Channel movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, as well as their own series Jonas, the brothers maintained a united front as a family and as a band. It was a shock to both Kevin and Joe Jonas when Nick approached them and said he wanted to try other things, sending shock waves through the industry and through their clan.

“I started to become aware of how much better I wanted to become,” Nick Jonas says in the documentary.

A tearful Joe Jonas revealed that the news “hurt” coming from his younger brother, as Nick is his “best friend.”

There were some tense moments throughout their separation when the brothers did not speak at all. But their close-knit family ties were too strong to break and in 2018, they decided to give being a band another go.

Throughout the six years that The Jonas Brothers were on a hiatus, Kevin Jonas enjoyed his marriage to wife Danielle, became a father to two young daughters and opened his own home building business. Nick Jonas had a successful solo career, putting out two albums and marrying actress Priyanka Chopra. Lastly, Joe Jonas fell hard for Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and also had success as the frontman of the band DNCE.

“I’d rather we be brothers and not have our band dictate our relationship,” said Joe Jonas in the clip of the future of the band.

Their new Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness will begin streaming via Amazon Prime on June 4. The Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7.