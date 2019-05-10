‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shares Risque ‘#SideBoob’ Throwback Snap

Bethenny's Throwback Thursday snap left little to the imagination.

The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is sharing a pretty risqué snap with her followers in celebration of Throwback Thursday. The reality star and businesswoman got pretty candid with a snap she shared of herself with her 2 million followers on the site, where she cheekily asked if they prefer “#SideEye” or “#SideBoob.”

The mom to 9-year-old Bryn posted a snap throwing things back to when she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in November in a seriously figure-hugging black latex dress with a large cutout across the chest.

In the red carpet photo posted to her account alongside the teasing caption on May 9, Bethenny was leaving little to the imagination with the large cutout as she posed to the side while looking off into the distance.

Fans of the stunning 48-year-old RHONY star didn’t waste much time responding to her question in the comments section, as many followers left comments praising her obvious display of body confidence and her sense of humor.

“Why not both,” one fan teased with a crying laughing emoji.

Another then sweetly told Bethenny, “You [are] beautiful no matter what view!” with both a heart and a clapping emoji.

“Your humor is the best!!!” a third then wrote on Frankel’s latest Instagram upload.

The star’s latest social media display came shortly after a whole lot of drama in the latest episode of Real Housewives of New York.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Bethenny found some drama with co-star Luann de Lesseps as the most recent installment saw the ladies of the Big Apple celebrating Halloween.

Potentially explaining how she chose the Throwback Thursday photo she treated her millions of followers to, the episode saw the mom of one dressing up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, after which Luann claimed that her look was “over the top.”

Discussing her remarks with her fellow castmates, Bethenny – who The Inquisitr reported was recently showing off her slim figure in a pink swimsuit during a trip to the beach – made it pretty clear that she wasn’t exactly too thrilled by her response.

“When you say, ‘over the top,’ do you mean fabulous? She was in blackface last year and an afro!” she claimed on the reality series of Luann. “Your costume was over the top, but I didn’t say that. Why is she acting like this?”

“Oh, she used to the queen of the dig, when she was a ‘Countess,” Frankel then continued. “She loves to take an insult and wrap it in a bow.”