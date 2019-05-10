‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Comments On Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

She is the woman of the hour, but newly-crowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek is always happy to talk about her equally-famous boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots star announced his retirement from the NFL back in March, but last week, he left fans confused by joking that he may still “convince himself” to get back on the field. However, according to Camille, Gronk likes to goof around, which means his fans shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of his return. According to People magazine, the model claims her boyfriend also messes with her sometimes, so it’s hard to know if he is actually telling the truth about his retirement.

“He could be pulling this out of the woodwork at some time. I would love to see him out there, but I am also respecting him taking this time for himself, healing up his body, and enjoying the time off,” Camille said.

Gronk finished the season with a bang when his team won this year’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. His longtime girlfriend, who used to be a cheerleader for the Pats, expressed how proud she was for being able to watch him grow as well as support him through the years.

“I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field … I feel very lucky that I got to be a part [of] his incredible career,” Camille added.

But for now, it seems like it’s time for Rob to take a step back and cheer his girlfriend on. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star went from relative obscurity to landing one of the most coveted gigs in the modeling industry. She is on the cover of one of the three SI Swimsuit issues released this year alongside fashion household name Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.

Camille took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her receiving the news, in which she’s seen crying of joy after the magazine producers told her she would be on the magazine’s cover this year. The dancer has often spoken about how it feels to be a part of the SI family after being rejected so many times for not having the stereotypical skinny model body.

“There’s been such a wave of inclusivity and Sports Illustrated is definitely leading that shift. They have always been that magazine that I’ve been able to relate to,” she told People magazine in a recent interview.