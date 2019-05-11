Braless Sofia Vergara Bares Major Cleavage, Cuddles Up To Hubbie Joe Manganiello In Sexy New Pic

Sofia Vergara is spreading vacation vibes all over Instagram.

The Modern Family actress is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from her busy schedule. Earlier this week, Sofia jetted off to a paradisal resort with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and the rest of their family in tow. Since then, the 46-year-old stunner has been dropping one sizzling holiday photo after another, showing her massive Instagram following some spectacular views from her lavish vacation.

On Thursday, the Colombian-born beauty treated her 16.3 million Instagram followers to a captivating tropical vista of the blue ocean seen sparkling from behind a lush group of palm trees. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia posed barefoot on a garden terrace, showing off her chiseled legs in a colorful and very revealing striped sundress.

On Friday, the smoldering actress took to her Instagram page once again to share another eye-catching snap from her sun-kissed holiday. This time around, Sofia put her buxom curves front and center.

The actress flaunted her ample décolletage in a plunging floral-patterned dress. To better showcase her busty assets, Sofia went braless underneath her daring attire, exposing a generous amount of cleavage.

In her latest Instagram update, the gorgeous actress shared the spotlight with her husband, as the couple cuddled up in the crisp night air for a sexy snap on the terrace. The two lovebirds were all smiles and seemed to be having the time of their lives.

Sofia looked ravishing in her stylish dress, a low-cut number in a beautiful orange color. Boasting a vivid floral pattern in eye-popping violet, purple, and green hues, the dress clung to every curve in sight, highlighting Sofia’s taut waistline and hourglass frame.

Meanwhile, Joe cut a casual figure in a black floral shirt, one that he wore unbuttoned. His outfit perfectly complemented the pattern of his wife’s attire.

The Hot Pursuit actress wore her long, honey-colored tresses in a free, flowing style, with a mid-part that framed her face. To make sure that nothing would steal the focus away from her splendid frock, Sofia chose to forgo any unnecessary accessories and opted not to adorn her shapely décolletage with flashy jewelry. In keeping with the natural-looking theme, she went for minimal makeup, only accentuating her plump lips with a touch of pink lipstick.

As she snuggled at her husband’s chest, Sofia broke out into laughter, flashing a beaming smile to the camera. At the same time, Joe sported a brazen smile and a playful twinkle in his eye as he looked directly into the lens. The 42-year-old Magic Mike star was visibly happy to be spending the wonderful tropical night in the company of his stunning, bubbly wife.

Their saucy, adorable photo received a lot of attention on Instagram, garnering more than 100,000 views in addition to over 300 comments.

“This picture is everything,” wrote one fan, ending their message with a heart eyes emoji.

“Perfect Couple!” penned another.

One message read, “My favorite couple,” trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“10’s end up with 10’s [sic],” commented another one of Sofia’s Instagram followers.