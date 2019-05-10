Olivia Culpo Bares Major Cleavage In Curve-Hugging Dress At The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Kickoff Party

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kickoff Party took place in Miami, Florida, this Thursday, bringing together the magazine’s most loved models to celebrate the release of the 2019 edition. Olivia Culpo joined fellow models Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, Samantha Hoopes, and many more to kick off the incredible two-day event.

The former Miss Universe winner dressed to impress, wearing a jaw-dropping orange wrap dress that hugged her curves in all the right places and bared her cleavage and upper abdomen. The eye-popping display included a slit up the right leg that showed off the model’s sculpted figure while the bunched-up material around her hips drew the eye to her tiny waist.

Culpo completed the outfit with a cute bag and white-painted nails while she wore her short brown hair loose and parted to one side. A touch of black mascara and pink lipstick finished the glamorous look.

Recently, Elite Daily reported that the 27-year-old model revealed that after her breakup with Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, she received many Instagram DMs from several different married celebrities. Culpo expressed how annoying and creepy it was to receive these messages while talking with Jenny McCarthy on her talk show.

“You know how many people I wanna just out? Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs,” Culpo said. “First of all, that’s my number one red flag that I’m never gonna date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast.”

Culpo has also opened up about how painful the breakup was, as Amendola allegedly cheated on her.

Despite the relationship hardships, the model is thankful for having had the opportunity to be featured in the SI Swimsuit 2019 edition.

Loading...

“I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl.”

The SI Swimsuit launch is taking place at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami from May 10 to 11. In addition to the appearance of many of the models featured in the 2019 issue, the event includes the In Her Own Words panels with industry experts and editors from the magazine.

For those who are interested in starring in the magazine, the two-day event will also include tips on how to create a video submission for this coming year’s casting call, according to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page.