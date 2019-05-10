Kylie Jenner Flaunts Serious Curves In Skintight Red Vinyl Pants

Kylie was showing off her curves in a pair of red-hot pants.

Kylie Jenner is once again proving she’s not afraid to show off her serious curves in another skintight ensemble. In candid new photos shared by The Daily Mail on May 10, the mom of one was showing off her enviable figure in a pair of fire engine red pants as she attended a friend’s birthday party.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Kylie – who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, into the world back in February 2018 – rocking the bright red shiny vinyl pants as she stepped out in West Hollywood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired her daring curve-hugging bottoms with a matching red off-the-shoulder top that flashed just a little flesh to reveal her toned stomach. She kept her dark hair pulled back from her face to give fans a better look at her seriously coordinated ensemble.

Kylie then paired her fiery red-hot look with a fun lipstick shaped clutch and a pair of red high-heel pumps as she made her way into the California venue.

Though Jenner was showing off some serious body confidence in her colorful and skin-baring outfit, it wasn’t too long ago that the 21-year-old reality star admitted that she struggled with body image following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott last year.

Kylie Jenner sizzles in fire engine red crop top and skin-tight trousers as she heads to pal's birthday… as Kim Kardashian's surrogate goes into labor https://t.co/fGdSwBhzAG — The_News_DIVA???? (@The_News_DIVA) May 10, 2019

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in October, Jenner – who The Inquisitr reported recently defended her “self-made billionaire” status – confessed that she was feeling “insecure” about her post-baby body eight months after giving birth.

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” the makeup mogul told her famous family members, per Cosmopolitan, revealing that she was throwing out a lot of her old clothes believing that she’d never fit into them again.

“I feel like my hips have just spread,” she added.

She since revealed the secret to her weight loss since the baby after previously telling fans that she wanted to lose around 20 pounds. Kylie admitted that for her it’s been more about what she puts in her body than working out.

“Honestly, it’s all about diet for me,” Jenner told fans via Instagram Live, per E! News, after being asked how she got a flat stomach again after becoming a mom in February 2018.

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person… I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently,” Jenner said back in March, “and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

“Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want—pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally,” Kylie then added.