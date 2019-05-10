‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Disses Harry Dubin, Suggests Ramona Singer Wants Him After Their Steamy NYC Kiss

Find out what she said about 'the itch she can't scratch.'

Sonja Morgan would like to move on from her short-lived fling with Harry Dubin but unfortunately, he keeps sneaking back into her life in one way or another.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Morgan opened up about her thoughts on Dubin after her co-star, Ramona Singer, invited him to a charity event she was hosting.

“Harry’s like an itch I can’t scratch, but I can’t stand him because he’s a f**k-up,” she explained, according to a report shared by The Daily Dish on May 9.

Morgan went on to say that she suspected Singer was actually interested in striking up a romance with Dubin and asked, “Does Ramona want Harry?”

She then said that it is perfectly clear that Dubin wants her, not Singer. That said, despite the fact that Dubin may want to marry Morgan, he allegedly wants to “do everyone else.”

Morgan also addressed her relationship with Dubin during Wednesday night’s after-show episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She admitted that she’s actually been avoiding Dubin ever since she attended Singer’s charity event during filming on Season 11.

As some fans may know, Dubin has had encounters with a number of members of The Real Housewives of New York City cast, including Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Singer, and Aviva Drescher, whom he was previously married to.

At the end of last year, amid production on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, Singer was caught in a steamy make-out session with Dubin while in the Big Apple. As expected, the hookup caused quite a stir amongst her co-stars and Morgan was especially put off by the photos that surfaced at the time.

Months after the photos were shared, Morgan revealed her thoughts on Singer and Dubin’s time together.

“Oh my God! I was repulsed. I mean, I don’t want to make out with Ramona and I don’t want Harry making out with Ramona,” Morgan said during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’m not mad at Ramona, but I am so upset with Harry.”

While Morgan is open to finding love in the future, she is not currently in a committed relationship. Instead, as fans have seen on the show, she’s enjoying dating in the city.

To see more of Morgan and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.