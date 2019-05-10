Lily Collins Claims The Ghosts Of Ted Bundy’s Victims Visited Her In Chilling Story

Lily Collins is currently making headlines for her wonderful performance as Elizabeth Kloepfer, the long-standing girlfriend of killer Ted Bundy in the Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

However, according to The Guardian, Collins revealing a chilling anecdote about the darker side of playing the notorious character, who remained in denial for years about Ted Bundy’s prolific serial murders.

The daughter of famed musician Phil Collins claimed that during filming, she would wake up every day at three in the morning.

“I would go downstairs and have a cup of tea, trying to figure out why I had woken up again. I started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle.”

Lily was so shaken by the supernatural feel of the events that she turned to internet sleuthing to solve the strange circumstance.

“I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.”

At this point, Lily says she believed that the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims were visiting her — to support her.

“I didn’t feel scared – I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'”

Ted Bundy murdered over 30 women during his time as a serial killer.

Though the victims might have been thanking the Mirror, Mirror actress for telling their story, many reviewers were not as impressed with how the Netflix film portrayed Bundy’s crimes and those that suffered from them.

The popular blog The Mary Sue, in particular, said that the film did not honor the victims, as the movie only once showed Ted Bundy, played by High School Musical heartthrob Zac Efron, actually murder someone. The review argues that the film glossed over the monstrosity of his crimes by declining to actually show the cruel depravity of Bundy’s actions.

Meanwhile, Collins has a bright future ahead of her. The British beauty is currently promoting the film Tolkien, in which she stars with Nicholas Hoult. The film chronicles the life of famed Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, his relationship with wife Edith Bratt, and his experiences in World War I.

Collins with co-star Nicholas Hoult at the ‘Tolkien’ premiere. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In addition, Collins plays the role of “I Dreamed A Dream” fame Fantine in the new BBC miniseries Les Misérables. The series co-stars Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert, and recent Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Madame Rosalie Thénardier.