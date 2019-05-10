2020 Democratic Primary Polls: Joe Biden Opens Up Big Lead In Key Early State, Solidifies Place As Frontrunner

Joe Biden has continued his fast start in the 2020 Democratic primary race, jumping out to a big lead in a key early voting state to match his overall lead over the field.

Biden was among the later entries into the race to represent that party in 2020, only announcing the run that many had expected for months at the end of April. While Biden was a frontrunner in polls even before he entered, the former vice president has only widened the lead since officially joining the race. As a new poll from Monmouth showed, Biden is also winning in the right places.

As NBC News reported, the poll showed Biden with a significant lead over competitors in the key early primary state of New Hampshire, second on the slate for primaries early next year. The poll showed Biden with 36 percent support of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters who are considered likely to vote in the 2020 primary. Bernie Sanders, who scored a huge win in New Hampshire in 2016 that gave a much-needed jolt to his campaign, registered just half the support of Biden this time, with 18 percent of voters saying they would cast a ballot for him.

No other candidate garnered more than 10 percent support, with South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 8 percent, and California Senator Kamala Harris registering 6 percent support.

The poll showed other advantages for Biden, including the highest net approval ratings (65 percentage points) among all candidates known by at least half the electorate.

The New Hampshire poll matches other early polling indicating that Biden has surged into a significant lead in the still-early stages of the contest. With the first debates more than a month away, Biden has ridden a wave of popularity into cementing his status as the frontrunner. A recent poll from Morning Consult showed that 40 percent of likely Democratic primary voters were backing Biden, as the erstwhile frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, fell to a distant second.

As The Hill noted, Biden had increased his lead by 10 percentage points from the previous Morning Consult poll.

Joe Biden: I "never anticipated there’d be 300 people running" for 2020 Democratic nomination https://t.co/4IjpPHNehP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 10, 2019

Joe Biden seems to have a number of other advantages over the more than 20 competitors for the Democratic Party’s nomination, including access to the vast fundraising network built through his eight years serving under Barack Obama. Biden has also been among the strongest performers in hypothetical head-to-head polling against Donald Trump, with many pundits seeing him as having the best chance for Democrats to defeat Trump in 2020.