‘KUWTK’ Fans Are Seriously Shocked About Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner’s Latest Wax Figures

Kardashian fans couldn't get over the twosome's newest wax figures.

Kris Jenner is sharing a look at her and daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s new wax figures – and the internet is shocked by just how lifelike the new figures are. The mom-of-six gave fans a look at their pretty impressive doppelgangers via her various social media accounts on May 9, and fans just couldn’t seem to get over how much the models actually resembled the mother/daughter duo.

The momager shared that the figures are now on display at New York’s Madame Tussauds and uploaded snaps of the fake version of herself and Kourtney to wow her followers.

Both were dressed in clothes actually worn by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars. Kourtney’s figure rocked an all-black bedazzled plunging suit with no shirt underneath, also rocking the mom-of-three’s signature long brunette hair scraped back with several silver chains around her neck.

While Kourtney’s figure was standing up, Kris’s was sitting. The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch’s figure was also sporting an all-black ensemble with a shiny jacket and matte pants while her signature short brunette hair cut was spot on.

Jenner posted a third photo showing herself and boyfriend Corey Gamble standing next to the two new wax figures. Kim Kardashian’s mom wore the exact same outfit as her doppelganger, making it pretty difficult to distinguish which one was which.

Though it’s no secret that not all wax figures resemble the celebrities they’re based on, fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars just couldn’t get over how lifelike the mother/daughter duo’s models were.

Many flocked to Twitter after seeing Jenner’s latest upload to share their shock at just how much they really do resemble the reality stars.

Woah! It’s so lifelike ❤️???????? — lalalaMay (@lalalaMay1) May 9, 2019

I couldn’t tell which Kris Jenner was real lol — Idaology (@idaology) May 9, 2019

Wow. They did an excellent job!!! This is crazy good! — Victoria Batezel (@VictoriaBatezel) May 10, 2019

Omg these look so real I thought the first two photos were actually real — Cooki3M0nst3r74 (@Cooki3M0nst3r74) May 10, 2019

Kris also shared in her post that the new figures will be put with the models of their other family members. The star confirmed that the New York location will place her, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian alongside Kylie and Kendall Jenner, marking the first time all of their wax figures have been together in any of the company’s locations across the globe.

The unveiling of the doppelgangers comes at a pretty exciting time for the Kardashian/Jenner clan right now, as it was revealed earlier this week that the ever-growing family is set to grow by one more very soon.

As reported by BuzzFeed, while surprising Kris during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kourtney revealed that sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are very close to welcoming their fourth child together.

The couple confirmed last year that they were expecting another baby via a surrogate, and Kourtney shocked her mom on the daytime talk show by announcing that their surrogate had gone into labor.