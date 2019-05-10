Why Does Sonja Morgan Think Barbara Kavovit Won’t Last On ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’?

She doesn't have what it takes?

Sonja Morgan doesn’t believe Barbara Kavovit will be upgraded to a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Although Morgan said her new co-star is “great,” she noted that Kavovit is currently running a big company and may not have the stamina it takes to maintain a position on the show and keep viewers interested in her storyline.

“Barbara’s great,” Morgan said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, according to a May 9 report from The Blast.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen earlier this week, Morgan suggested her newest co-star was too busy to make her role on The Real Housewives of New York City a priority and added that it takes “a little bit of stamina” to remain relevant.

Kavovit was added to the cast last year for Season 11 after previously being seen in cameo roles on the series alongside her friend, LuAnn de Lesseps.

Morgan’s comments about Kavovit and her role on the show come months after her longtime friend, Ramona Singer, dissed Kavovit during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and made it clear that she would not be featured on the show in a full-time role.

“She’s not a housewife. She’s just a friend, so she’s not a new housewife,” Singer said earlier this year. “So I don’t even know what she is. I don’t want to talk about it. They’re not giving her an apple. They’re not giving her an apple or anything.”

In response to her Real Housewives of New York City co-star’s diss, Kavovit spoke to AOL and admitted that she wasn’t surprised by Singer’s comments because she is “nasty and condescending to most.”

“She’s someone who doesn’t support other women, even though she brags she does, so this is very on-brand for her,” Kavovit added.

Kavovit’s addition to The Real Housewives of New York City was first reported last year. A short time after the rumors surfaced, Kavovit played coy about her upcoming role during an interview with People magazine. At the time, she said she loves spending time with de Lesseps.

“I guess people are talking about how we’ve been seen together lately, but we’ve been friends forever. We met when our sons were very little and have been friends ever since,” she noted.

To see more of Morgan, Kavovit, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.