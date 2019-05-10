One Of Hannah Brown’s Suitors On ‘The Bachelorette’ Is A Sperm Doner With 114 Kids

One of the contestants on the new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette has donated enough sperm to father 114 kids reports Page Six. This could make for quite an interesting season for the show, with a mix of personalities and backgrounds that will either make or break the playing field for those looking to find forever love.

Mateo Valles, 25, a “management consultant” from Atlanta, is hopeful he will be the one to win the heart of self-dubbed “The Beast” Hannah Brown. His donation secret was hidden within his bio on the official ABC site for the series. Other information about Valles includes that he grew up in Australia and Kenya before moving to Georgia.

The bio for “strong and silent type” Valles also includes details such as he is leading a virtual reality startup, he is a mechanical engineer, once competed in a talent show where he chugged a gallon of milk in 10 seconds, would be a firefighter if he could have any other job, and “wants to take someone to a ball in a castle.”

Buried within his bio is a little note which reads “on the side,” he’s “a sperm donor who has helped create 114 children for all types of families.” The bio calls this tidbit of information a “good icebreaker.”

Although this might seem shocking for fans of the series, the practice of sperm donation is generating more popularity than ever among college men as a way to make money.

In 1994, the Bangor Daily News reported there were 100 sperm banks in the United States, most located near selective universities. In the published piece, Cryobank, a sperm donation facility, admitted to “recruiting” on college campuses.

The issues with sperm donations are that while they assist women and men who are looking to have their own children and for medical reasons cannot, it also should not be thought of as a way to make quick cash.

Women’s Health reported that while there is no financial responsibility from a donor towards the child they father via sperm donation, there could be some lingering psychological aspects of knowing you have children in the world that you will never get the chance to meet.

There is also a battery of mental and physical assessments a donor must endure before being allowed to participate, in being a doner. The allure of donating comes from the amount of money a donor can make, which can be upwards of $1500 per month after being screened if they donate twice a week reported Women’s Health.

Brown, who has many potential suitors waiting to steal her heart, could either be turned off by Valles admission or it could be the “icebreaker” he hopes for. The former beauty queen had previously placed in the top seven in Season 23 of The Bachelor, starring Colton Underwood.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.