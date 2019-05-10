Halsey Announces New Single ‘Nightmare’ Will Be Released This Month

After playing two intimate shows at Webster Hall in New York where Halsey played her first two albums in full on separate days, she revealed that she has a new single being released this month.

According to Alt Press, the “Colors” songstress told fans that they wouldn’t have to wait long for new music from the star, after the first show celebrating her debut album, Badlands.

At the end of her show last night where she performed her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, in full, she revealed that her new single will be titled “Nightmare” with the release date, May 17. She announced this by blacking out her concert and revealing a huge pink curtain that had the announcement written in bright neon colored text. Fans went wild in the video which is well documented in the upload she posted to her social media.

Recently, Halsey deleted all her posts on her Instagram and uploaded a bunch of blacked out photos which implied a new era was on its way.

Earlier this week, she attended the Met Gala in a revealing red dress which showcased her beauty and body art. Her garment had a super long train and was accessorized with a lot of gold jewelry which made the whole look pop. Halsey is known for changing up her image all the time, especially her hair. At the ball, she owned long a dark brown wig which looked super fierce on the “Now or Never” hitmaker. In her caption, she described herself as a warrior princess.

Halsey debuted onto the music scene with her first EP, Room 93 in 2014. A year later, she entered superstardom with her debut album, Badlands. The album peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia while going top 10 in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand. The album has since been certified platinum in the States while going gold in the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Two years later, she released her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts in its first week. The album also peaked at No. 2 in Australia.

Halsey has been a part of some huge collaborations. In 2016, she teamed up with The Chainsmokers on their global No. 1 smash, “Closer.” In 2017, she released “Him & I” with her ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy who she was with at the time of its release. A year later, she released “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Khalid which was another No. 1 hit across the pond.

Halsey is currently dating alternative rock musician, Yungblud. This year, they released a song together with Travis Barker, “11 Minutes.” This same year, she released “Boy with Luv” with Korean phenomenon, BTS. Its music video was the most watched music video on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, per The Inquisitr.

At the beginning of this year, she achieved her first U.S. solo No. 1 single with “Without Me.”