Carrie Underwood Reveals Her 4-Year-Old Son’s Adorable First Crush On Her Tourmate

Little Isaiah was pulling out all the stops to impress his 23-year-old country star crush.

Carrie Underwood’s son is growing up fast. Taking to Twitter on May 9, the country superstar revealed that her 4-year-old son Isaiah is already experiencing his first crush – and it’s on one of her tourmates. Carrie told her more than 8 million followers on the social media site this week that her firstborn had asked her to help make him look a little cooler so he could impress Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae, who are supporting the star on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,'” Underwood revealed little Isaiah – who alongside his 3-month-old brother Jacob is joining his mom on tour – told her of his crush on the country singer.

“He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her,” she then continued of her son’s adorable plans to impress.

Carrie – who The Inquisitr recently reported shares rare family photos of her sons during her new show – then tagged Maddie, who makes up one half of country duo Maddie & Tae alongside bandmate Taylor Dye, in her social media message and jokingly told her, “Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow!!!” with a crying laughing emoji.

The tweet clearly struck a chord with the star’s fans, as the message has already been liked more than 17,600 times.

Maddie then responded to the “Cry Pretty” singer’s sweet Twitter confession and praised her for her and husband Mike Fisher’s parenting style.

“I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded,” Marlow wrote with a crying emoji.

“Y’all raised the sweetest boy!” she continued to Underwood. “Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys.”

She then added the hashtag #newtourboyfriend.

Carrie’s fans were equally impressed with little Isaiah’s manners as he tried to impress the “Friends Don’t” singer. Many responded to the initial message by gushing over the little guy, who celebrated his fourth birthday in February.

But unfortunately for little Isaiah, the age gap isn’t the only issue he’s facing when it comes to winning over 23-year-old Maddie. The singer’s actually engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonah Font and will tie the knot in November after the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” wraps up toward the end of the year.

“We’re gonna do it in Nashville next November because we’re going out on tour with Carrie which is so exciting!” Marlow shared with Taste of Country Nights, revealing that there are around 150 people on the guest list.

She then called it “a huge blessing with the tour and a huge blessing getting married.”

Carrie’s sweet confession about her firstborn (she and husband Mike welcomed their second son, Jacob, into the world back in January) comes shortly after Mike revealed the adorable thing Isaiah yelled to her from the audience while watching her on stage.

As The Inquisitr reported, the retired NHL star revealed on Twitter that Isaiah shouted “mommy, I love you!” every time Underwood came close to him while he also shared a sweet photo of himself and his son watching her perform.