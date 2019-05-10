Halle Berry Snuggles Up To Keanu Reeves In Super-Hot Pic — And Instagram Screams ‘Perfect Couple’

'Marry him!' one particularly ardent fan wrote in the comments section.

Halle Berry sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with a sexy new photo posted on Thursday night. Shortly before midnight, the gorgeous actress took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling pic featuring herself and none other than her John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-star, Keanu Reeves.

The sexy photo immediately drew the attention of her 5.2 million Instagram followers, becoming a crowd favorite – and for good reason. In fact, fans were so enthralled by seeing the two Hollywood A-listers cozied up together in the sweltering snap that they couldn’t help but notice they made a fabulous pair.

As Halle noted in the caption of her photo, the pic was taken to promote her and Keanu’s latest action flick. Captured at the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum New York premiere on May 9, the snapshot showed the dazzling actress snuggling up to the dapper Keanu in a very eye-catching display.

Halle hit the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, low-cut catsuit that hugged all of her curves in all the right places. Showing that she can rock a catsuit at any age and look just as ravishing as she did during her Catwoman days, the 52-year-old stunner cut a seductive figure in the skintight outfit, a chic number by Cushnie.

Looking radiant at the arm of a very dashing Keanu, Halle flaunted some major cleavage in the form-fitting catsuit. Boasting a plunging neckline and a mesh halter panel, her sleeveless attire perfectly showcased her hourglass curves, putting her ample décolletage front and center.

Meanwhile, Keanu looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, one that perfectly complemented Halle’s outfit. The 54-year-old heartthrob wore a tailored black two-piece suit with a matching shirt and tie and added a bit of contrast with a pair of brown lace-up shoes.

Halle and Keanu were joined at the John Wick 3 New York premiere by their co-stars. Held at the iconic One Hanson Place, the event brought together all of the major cast members, including Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Robin Lord Taylor, Jason Mantzoukas, Lance Reddick, and Mark Dacascos, The Daily Mail is reporting.

As expected, Halle turned heads on the red carpet in her stunning outfit, which showed off her incredibly fit body and muscular arms – the result of the intense six months’ worth of physical training that she underwent for her role as Sofia in the latest installment of the John Wick trilogy, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Posing for a slew of snapshots at the hot-awaited event, the actress was photographed arm in arm with Keanu — and Instagram couldn’t handle all of that hotness.

Needless to say, her eye-popping photo was a bit hit on social media. The snapshot amassed more than 144,000 likes in addition to over 1,400 comments within a few hours of having been posted. While many fans took to the comments section to praise the actress for her age-defying beauty, a large portion of her Instagram followers gushed over how great Halle and Keanu looked together — and even pointed out that they would make a yummy couple.

“Those two are super hot together,” wrote one Instagram user.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “Superb together,” trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Omg perfect couple,” quipped one person, while another noted, “They compliment [sic] each other well in this photo.”

“The perfect couple and the definition of drinking the fountain of YOUTH!!!” penned one of Halle’s Instagram followers, ending their message with a string of fire emoji.

Meanwhile, one particularly ardent fan went so far as to suggest that the two actors should get hitched, in a message that read, “Marry him!”

Fans couldn’t get over how spectacular Halle and Keanu looked together in the alluring snap and even dubbed the two celebrities “the ageless ones.”

“Hotties for like 25+ years now wtf,” commented one Instagram user.