Tyra Banks Missed 30-Pound Weight Loss Goal Ahead Of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Shoot

The 45-year-old supermodel wanted to lose 30 pounds so she could look just as she did for her famous 1997 swimsuit cover.

Tyra Banks is making headlines for her Sports Illustrated cover more than 20 years after she first graced the cover of the annual swimsuit edition. But the 45-year-old supermodel had a bathing suit goal she missed before her historic third photo shoot for the magazine.

Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, and Alex Morgan all landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition 2019. In a caption to an Instagram post about the cover models, magazine producer/editor MJ Day said the three women are “so unique” and represent the SI brand “in the most powerful way possible.”

Tyra Banks first posed for Sports Illustrated in a leopard-print bikini for a cover pose with Valeria Mazza in 1996. The following year, the 23-year-old made history as the first black woman to score a solo cover for the iconic mag. Tyra wore a red and pink polka-dot bikini for the famous 1997 shoot, and her cover went on to become one of the most famous of all time.

While Tyra Banks looked amazing in a yellow string bikini for the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, she told Yahoo Lifestyle she missed a major weight-loss goal after she initially planned to get back to the weight she was for her famous cover 22 years ago.

“I thought I was gonna lose 30 pounds, and come back and look like that cover from 1997.”

In 1997, Tyra Banks became the first black woman to cover Sports Illustrated by herself. In 2019, Tyra Banks came out of modeling retirement to grace the cover again. pic.twitter.com/labZvZm16z — Complex (@Complex) May 8, 2019

Banks revealed that she went to a fitting wearing a “big sundress” and told MJ Day she had planned to lose a bunch of weight and just didn’t do it. Day responded by telling Tyra the magazine wanted to honor her body the way it is.

“She’s like, ‘I am so excited that you didn’t [lose weight]. I think it’s so much better, I think it’s a better message, it’s who you are now. She was like, ‘No, let’s celebrate that.’ And I was like, ‘Damn, okay.’ So it made me feel good.”

Tyra Banks has long been vocal about her beauty and fitness struggles. Last year, the former America’s Next Top Model host admitted to having plastic surgery on her nose in her book Perfect is Boring. Tyra also detailed a previous 30-pound weight loss in an interview with People. Tyra revealed that doctors encouraged her to drop 30 pounds in order to help heal an ankle injury. After her weight loss, Banks, who was initially rejected by high fashion brands due to her curves, weighed 159 pounds and said she felt like her body was her own.