Jessie J Shows Serious Skin In A Strapless Pink Bikini In New Photos

Channing Tatum's girlfriend is showing off her bikini body.

Jessie J is leaving little to the imagination in a strapless pink bikini in new snaps shared to her Instagram account this week. The British singer – who recently hit the headlines for her romance with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum – set pulses racing on May 9 with a series of steamy bikini pictures as she took a dip in the ocean.

The first photo from Jessie showed her hitting the water during her tropical getaway as she struck a pose for the camera in her light pink strapless two-piece. The “Bang Bang” singer posed with both hands on her head as she shot a sultry look toward the camera, slicking her short brunette hair back and shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses on her eyes.

In the caption of the upload, which perfectly showed off her high-waisted bikini look, Jessie explained that she always opts for high-waisted styles because she wants to cover a misspelled tattoo on her hip that she got when she was 18-years-old.

She told her more than 8 million followers on the social media site that she had lyrics from her 2011 single “Who You Are,” which is taken from her album of the same name, tattooed on her skin but the word “lose” was misspelled as “loose.”

But the misspelled tattoo wasn’t going to stop Jessie from giving her millions of followers another look at her toned body as she hit the tropical location.

Jessie didn’t reveal exactly where she was spending her downtime in the sun but returned to social media after opening up about her unfortunate inking to share more photos of herself rocking her swimwear.

The “Flashlight” singer hit the sand in the light two-piece and posed beside a tree as she struck several poses for the camera and joked with her followers about her tan.

But she wasn’t quite done there.

She seemingly went makeup-free for the third upload she shared on May 9, which featured her taking a swim in the ocean while closing her eyes with her dark hair slicked back.

As for how the star, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, got her body in the amazing shape she’s been flaunting in her bikini this week, she’s been very open about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle in the past.

“If I move, it’s good. Sometimes I just want to stretch, and I don’t want to do any weights, or I just want to use my own bodyweight and do squats, lunges, or jump around, kind of getting to know my own body in some way,” Jessie told Shape of her go-to workouts back in March.

“Other days, I do deadlifts and barbell squats, and I love sled pushes,” she continued. “I really feel the burn the next day. For cardio, I like rowing and cycling. But I can’t run-I get bored.”