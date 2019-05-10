‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, May 9: Liam Returns To Fight For His Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, May 9, features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) trying to make a decision. Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) told her cousin to not even consider Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) offer. She thought that Thomas was just trying to break up her marriage while Hope believed that he wanted a mother for Douglas.

In the meantime, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had just returned from Paris. His first stop was at the beach house where he asked Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to fill him in on the Thomas and Hope situation. Wyatt obliged and also told him that Sally had moved out. Liam told Wyatt that this was not the first time that Thomas had made a move on Hope. He told his brother that he would not allow Thomas to take away his wife so that he could have a mother for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

At Forrester Creations, Thomas showed Hope some designs for her line. She had some questions for the dressmakers, but admired his work. Thomas then asked Hope to have dinner with him and Douglas, per She Knows Soaps. Just then, Liam walked in. Hope and Liam only had eyes for each other as they embraced. He told Hope that he had missed her and needed to come home to her.

Liam then turned to Thomas and lashed out at him. He told him that he was trying to take advantage of Hope. Thomas was surprised by Liam’s return, but guessed that Wyatt had informed his brother of his plans. He told Liam that although he and Hope were a couple, Liam already had a family. Spencer was furious and told Thomas that he needed to stop manipulating the situation.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) cornered Flo. She told her that she overheard her conversation with Hope. She thought that Thomas could offer Hope a chance at motherhood. Zoe opined that Hope could be Douglas’ mother, but Flo felt that Hope would suffer yet another loss at their expense. Later, Flo received a call from Wyatt. He wanted her to come by the beach house.

At the beach house, Wyatt told Flo that Sally had moved out. He told her that Sally had been less than truthful with him. Realizing that she was in the same position, Flo told Wyatt that sometimes people kept secrets to spare someone else some pain. Wyatt told Flo that he never had to worry about her keeping secrets from him.

