Cazzie David Is ‘So Over’ Ex Pete Davidson

Seems like Cazzie David has taken the song “Thank U, Next” to heart! According to her mother, Laurie David, Cazzie is not only “so over” ex Pete Davidson, but he is not even in her “consciousness,” per Page Six.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of The Biggest Little Farm, Cazzie’s mom spilled all the details on the ill-fated relationship.

“She’s so over that. By the way, she just shot a pilot. She’s turning 25 years old and she already, in the can, has a pilot … I am so proud of her and she’s doing fantastic. She also has a book deal, by the way.”

Cazzie David first found fame by being the daughter of Larry David of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm fame. However, the Emerson college alum is making waves in her own right by executive producing, directing, and acting in a new series for Amazon titled Half-Empty.

Her mother was clearly proud of her daughter’s success.

“She’s just rocking it.. She’s got a core group of friends from college. In fact, she wrote this [Amazon] pilot with her college friend. We’re a grounded family. I think we know what’s important and I think there’s gonna be a lot of that in her show. It’s so funny. You’re gonna love it.”

In addition to Half-Empty, the Los Angeles resident also wrote and acted in the series Eighty-Sixed.

Cazzie and Davidson dated for two years in what was described as a volatile relationship before breaking up in May 2018.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Davidson debuted his new relationship with pop star Ariana Grande just four days later, leading to rumors that there was overlap between the two relationships. Showing her comedic chops, Cazzie responded to the news by posting a picture on Instagram where she toasted the camera with a glass of wine.

Pete and Ariana dated in a whirlwind romance that dominated the tabloids. The pair got engaged just weeks after they started dating and commemorated the occasion by getting inked and posting updates to social media.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

However, their relationship seemed to struggle after the “God is a Woman” singer’s ex, Mac Miller, died from an accidental overdose, and the pair eventually called it quits in October.

Since then, the Set It Up actor has engaged in another public romance — this time with actress Kate Beckinsale. However, that relationship soon fizzled as well, and the couple ended things amicably in late April.

Meanwhile, Cazzie has kept her dating life under the radar. There were rumors back in the fall that she was possibly dating John Mayer, but Gossip Cop confirmed that the pair were just friends.