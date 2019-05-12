‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: The Latest Fan Theory Involves Cleganebowl, Arya Stark, And Cersei Lannister

Could Cleganebowl result in the death of Cersei Lannister?

With the latest episode fast approaching, fans still have plenty of time to come up with some new Game of Thrones theories about what will go down in the remaining episodes of Season 8. The latest involves the highly-anticipated Cleganebowl, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

While it seems like an unlikely mix, there is certainly some validity behind the combination. After all, Arya and the Hound (Rory McCann) were last seen in Episode 4 of the final season of Game of Thrones, heading toward King’s Landing. Both of them have unfinished business: the Hound is ready to battle his brother to the death and Arya still has Cersei on her hit list.

As fans gather across the internet to discuss various theories regarding the final episodes, one fan suggested on the Facebook Game of Thrones Memes group that the Hound and the Mountain could battle it out in King’s Landing, therefore giving fans the Cleganebowl event that they have been asking for since before Game of Thrones was a television series.

This theory sees the Hound victorious and killing his older brother, the Mountain. Arya steps in and takes the Mountain’s face. After all, the Mountain is Cersei’s most trusted guard and she would not hesitate to have him nearby. So, if Cleganebowl could happen out of sight from Cersei and Arya could take the Mountain’s face, she could return as Cersei’s guard and the queen would have no idea that a switch had occurred. Then, when she least expects it, Arya would step in and murder Cersei, getting rid of the queen and allowing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to take ownership of the iron throne and become the queen of the seven kingdoms.

Of course, if this theory were to play out, it would mean that the “valonqar” theory that will see a little brother killing Cersei, as outlined in a previous article by The Inquisitr, would not occur. Although, if you apply the rule that High Valaryian is gender neutral, it could be argued that Arya is a younger sister or sibling in her family, so does still qualify under the rules of the valonqar prophecy. This theory, though attached to the prophecy laid out by Maggy the Frog in Season 5 of Game of Thrones, has not been featured yet in the TV series, so it is possible HBO is choosing to omit that section of the prophecy in the book.

Also, if Arya were to kill Cersei, it would mean that she would be responsible for singlehandedly killing all of the bad guys in Westeros in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Inverse also adds a variation on this theory that sees the Hound killing Cersei after Arya dies and bequeaths the killing of Cersei to the Hound with her final dying breaths. If this is correct, it would also tie in with the valonqar theory as the Hound is the younger — or little — brother of the Mountain. However, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Game of Thrones to find out for certain if this theory holds any weight.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.