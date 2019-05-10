Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Danielle Knudson is heating up Instagram with another one of her sweltering bikini shots.

After setting the internet on fire with a torrid swimsuit photo shared to Instagram last week, one in which she put her busty assets front and center in what appeared to be a plunging black one-piece, the Canadian lingerie model wowed fans with another steamy snap posted on Thursday.

Yesterday, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling sun-drenched pic, one that put her killer curves on full display. Clad in a very revealing black two-piece, Danielle expertly showcased her hourglass figure as she posed on a sandy beach with the rustling waves at her back.

Not one to shy away from flaunting her envy-inducing physique in skin-baring snaps, Danielle proudly showed off her insane body in her skimpy beach attire – one made up of a barely-there bikini and a flattering sports bra. The 29-year-old stunner looked effortless in her scanty two-piece, which showed plenty of cleavage and accentuated her sculpted hip and chiseled thighs.

Posing on the backdrop of the frothy sea, Danielle was photographed lying down on the soft, wet sand. As she looked directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, the fair-haired beauty showed off all of her best assets in the jaw-dropping pic, giving fans an ample view of her buxom décolletage and taut waistline.

Rocking the wet hair look, Danielle cut a seductive figure in the sultry bikini shot. The gorgeous model sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing with her dangerous curves, while also drawing attention to her toned abdomen and incredibly flat stomach.

As expected, her photo stirred quite the reaction on social media, garnering more than 5,700 likes and nearly 50 comments from her 461,000 Instagram followers. Unsurprisingly, Danielle’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments, expressing their admiration for the model’s head-turning beauty with a colorful array of flattering emoji.

“Wow you are incredible,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a string of three two-hearts emoji.

“Mega babe,” quipped another, punctuating their assessment of Danielle’s smoking-hot beach look with a fire emoji.

While the model’s latest photo was more than revealing, her previous Instagram update took on a completely different nature. On Wednesday, Danielle got some viral attention after sharing an eye-popping snapshot in which she was fully clothed.

Donning a stylish black pantsuit, complete with a plunging blazer, the model showed some deep cleavage in her daring-yet-elegant attire. As she sat on a sumptuous-looking chair with a white marble statue looming behind her, Danielle struck a very provocative pose, spreading her legs in the racy snap.

The lingerie model looked fierce in her chic business outfit, which she paired with strappy black heels. She accessorized with lavish statement earrings and wore her long tresses in a straight, sleek style.

Danielle oozed confidence and sex appeal as she put her statuesque figure on display in the eye-popping photo. The snapshot racked up over 6,100 likes in addition to nearly 80 comments.

“Queen!!” wrote one of her fans, while another blurted out a marriage proposal in a simple message that read, “Marry me.”