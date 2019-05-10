Farrah Abraham Claims She Can Do It All In New Instagram Video

Farrah Abraham is praising all of the mothers out there who can do it all, both working and having a successful career, as well as being a good parent.

On Thursday night, Farrah took to her Instagram account to share a brand new video which showcased the two sides of her life. In the clip, Abraham is seen wearing casual clothes as she performs chores around her home.

The former Teen Mom OG star also sports a pink power suit as she sits behind a desk in an office and works on her career goals.

In the video, Abraham encourages women to be a good parent who nurtures their child, as well as someone who grows their business and makes money.

“Having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you. The person who came into this world with ideas, with dreams, with goals, with the courage to face whatever the world throws at us and conquer it. So here’s to the moms out there who do both, like me,” Abraham says in the video.

In the caption of the clip, Farrah tells her followers that are working mothers building their families and careers that she is proud of them and wishes them a Happy Mother’s Day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is proud of the fact that she can not only be a mother, but that she’s also a businesswoman.

TMZ reported last year that Abraham was in talks to develop a brand new reality TV series that would focus on her and some other women who would share their journeys as they struggled to raise their children, run their businesses, and also find love as single parents.

Farrah reportedly pitched the show to TV mogul Jeff Jenkins last fall. Jenkins is known for his work on reality TV favorites such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Simple Life, and Little Women: LA.

Sources told the outlet in November that the show was drawing interest and that it had already received offers from two networks while the negotiations continued.

However, there has been no mention of Farrah getting a new reality series since that time. Abraham did appear on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, and has been keeping busy by traveling the world since getting the boot from Teen Mom OG last year.

