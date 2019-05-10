‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tight Orange One-Piece On Instagram

The 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is finally on news stands, and now it’s time for the public to decide which model is going to take the title of Rookie of the Year. To encourage her fans to cast their ballot, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Haley Kalil shared a steamy, never-before-seen photo from her feature in the publication to her Instagram feed that was sure to get votes for her flooding in.

The latest addition to Haley’s widely-followed Instagram account was uploaded on Thursday, May 9, and captured the 26-year-old stretching out on the beach to flaunt every inch of her flawless figure to the camera. Wearing a sensual look on her face, the stunner sizzled in a tight sheer one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination and put her dangerous curves completely on display.

The bold orange look Haley rocked for the steamy new Instagram snap did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The long-sleeved mesh number featured a zipper down the middle that was unzipped down just below her chest, creating a plunging v neckline that gave her 253,000 followers a glimpse at her voluptuous bosom. The bottom half of the skimpy swimwear put even more of the model’s bronzed skin in eyesight. Haley’s one-piece featured a very cheeky design and extremely high cut leg that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety.

The Minnesota native added a pair of gold statement earrings to her barely-there beach day look for a bit of bling that dangled down to her chest. Her signature fiery red locks were worn down and flipped to one side of her head in a messy fashion, allowing the camera to catch her minimal makeup look that perfectly highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the SI Model Search winner went absolutely wild for the sexy new upload to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 4,800 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments campaigning for the stunner to earn the coveted Rookie of the Year title.

“I see no real competition! Its you! Voted,” one of Haley’s followers wrote.

Haley is one of eight members of the 2019 SISwimsuit Rookie Class who are up for the title of Rookie of the Year. Also included in the group are Tara Lynn, Jasmine Sanders, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Brower, and cover girl Camille Kostek. The poll is open until May 17, and those wanting to cast their vote for Haley or any of the other ladies can do so here.