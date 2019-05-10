‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Booty In Hot Workout Video

Prepare yourselves, ladies and gentlemen, Yanet Garcia is at it again on Instagram. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has taken the social media platform by storm and has amassed quite the fan base. Yanet is currently boasting over 10 million followers on Instagram, a feat which only took her a few years after clips of her reading the weather on Mexico’s Hoy took over the internet.

Yanet has become known for her impressive backside and often shows off her number one asset in her Instagram photos. That’s just what’s going on in her latest post, which highlights just how she gets her behind in perfect shape. In the new Instagram video, Yanet is working out in the gym and strategically set up her camera to capture her from the back as her booty got a proper workout.

The 28-year-old stunner is sporting maroon yoga pants in the video, which cling to every inch of her, while also wearing a green crop top. Followers didn’t get much of a glimpse of Yanet’s face, as she kept herself covered with a simple black baseball cap. The video showed Yanet doing a couple of reps on her machine before the video cut off.

The Mexican hottie shared an inspiring caption with the video, which she wrote in her native Spanish. The comment translated to telling her followers not to give up, and that all achievements are accomplished by trying.

In under an hour, the video received well over 50,000 views and had hundreds of comments. As usual, Yanet’s comment section was filled with fire symbol emojis as followers from all across the world shared their adoration for the star.

It’s not unusual for Yanet to post a workout video to her page, as the television star normally shares a glimpse of her routine a few times a month. Just over a week ago, Yanet shared another workout video which featured her booty yet again, as she practiced squats while throwing a medicine ball against the wall. That video alone had almost 2 million views and thousands of comments.

Yanet makes everything seem so effortless on her Instagram page, but she definitely puts in the work to get the results her 10 million followers fawn over. The Hoy star makes it known how much she loves her squats, but has admitted in other posts that diet is half the battle. Luckily for her followers, all of her workout posts involve her booty and not her diet regimen.