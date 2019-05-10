Kim Kardashian Flaunts Abs As She Orders Milkshakes From Fast Food Joint

Kim Kardashian made headlines for her tiny waist at Monday night’s Met Gala. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t seem to be depriving herself of the occasional sweet treat.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was spotted grabbing two milkshakes at BurgerIM in Calabasas on Thursday.

The reality star donned a pair of bluish-gray sweatpants for the outing, which she paired with a matching skimpy, skintight crop top. Kardashian flaunted her toned abs and arms in the ensemble, showing off her famously flat tummy in the belly-baring shirt.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head while leaving two strands loose to frame her famous face.

The reality star also donned a full face of makeup for her milkshake run, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a nude lip. The look was complimented by Kim’s deep bronze tan.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four completed her look with some trendy, slim sunglasses and a pair of gray and white sneakers as one of her bodyguards flanked her the entire time she was out.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kim has been cheating on her diet quite a bit this week. She recently revealed that she treated herself to two dozen donuts after the Met Gala on Monday.

“I am going to eat donuts tomorrow though. I have a delivery at eight thirty in the morning of two dozen mini donuts! My favorite donuts ever from New York, and I eat a dozen by myself,” Kardashian told Vogue.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been very busy as of late. In addition to jetting off to New York City for the Met Gala, she’s also currently studying to be a lawyer and awaiting the arrival of her fourth child, a baby boy who is due via surrogate this month.

Hollywood Life reports that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, have yet to officially decide on a name for the new little bundle of joy, and that the reality star wants to wait until she meets her son and gets to bond with him before she announces his moniker.

However, Kim and Kanye allegedly have a handful of names picked out for their little boy, one of which is Robert, which is also the name of Kim’s late father and her brother.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.