Jenelle Evans Reportedly Broke After Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans is allegedly extremely worried about her financial situation now that she has officially been fired from Teen Mom 2.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans reportedly didn’t have any money saved up, and is in some trouble now that the main source of her income is gone.

“She is broke,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Jenelle “depends on that quarterly check from MTV.”

The source went on to reveal that Evans has “zero savings” and that she has decided to stay with her husband, David Eason, after he allegedly killed the family dog and ultimately got his wife fired from the reality TV series that she’s been filming for the past decade.

David allegedly killed the pet, a french bulldog named Nugget, after the animal nipped at his daughter, Ensley. There was no blood drawn, but Eason reportedly went into a fit of rage before beating the dog and eventually shooting it outside of the home that he and Evans share together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David allegedly punched the dog with open fists and slammed it around the house before killing it.

Sources tell The Blast that those at the home during that time were completely shocked and heartbroken by Eason’s actions, but that they did not try to stop him or confront him about killing the dog out of fear of what he may do in retaliation.

After the dog’s death, Jenelle Evans left the home and was said to be heartbroken. She later took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with the pet and revealed that she couldn’t stop crying over what had happened to him.

Evans later told Us Weekly that she planned to focus on what was best for herself and her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, and that she was even considering divorce as an option.

Loading...

However, since being fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle tells Us that she and David are staying together and that she is planning to work on her marriage.

Evans says that Eason has been comforting her since she was fired, and that he’s told her not to worry about the situation and “stay positive.”

“I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward,” Evans stated.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by following her on her social media accounts.