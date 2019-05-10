Brooke Shields Sues Makeup Mogul Charlotte Tilbury Over Eyebrow Pencil

Brooke Shields is suing cosmetic giant and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for naming an eyebrow pencil after her without her knowledge or consent.

People Magazine says that Shields, whose eyebrows sparked envy in a whole generation says she was shocked when she found out that Tilbury named a brown pencil “Brooke S.” after the model turned actor. Shields, 53, filed a lawsuit against Tilbury’s company claiming that the brand is attempting to benefit off the model’s signature look by naming a shade of the Brow Lift Eyebrow Pencil “Brooke S.”

Shields’ attorney, Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP, says that the company chose to name the pencil after the actor because of her lush brows.

“Brooke Shields’s career as a model, actress, author, and entrepreneur spanning decades has made Brooke (and her eyebrows) a household name. In fact, Brooke’s eyebrows have been her trademark since Time magazine declared her ‘the ’80s look’ in 1981.”

Weingarten says that his client is seeking damages from Tilbury, and wants the product pulled from the shelf at various retailers including Sephora, Nordstrom, J.C. Penney, Bloomingdale’s and Bergdorf Goodman.

In her complaint, Shields says she has intentionally not endorsed a cosmetics line other than her own that she created with MAC in 2014, which included eyebrow enhancing products, and in particular,

Brooke Shields has sued Charlotte Tilbury over brow pencil shade. ???? https://t.co/42RZJ1tT94 pic.twitter.com/RBM9KYHyMh — WWD (@wwd) May 9, 2019

an eyebrow pencil. Her lawyer adds that Shields worked with MAC for two years on product development before the line was launched.

Loading...

Shields is not the only celebrity that Charlotte Tilbury has named an eyebrow pencil or other makeup product after. There is also “Grace K” (for Grace Kelly) and “Naomi” (for Naomi Campbell), but there is no word on whether Kelly’s estate or Campbell have been compensated or gave permission to use their names. Tilbury has also named lip colors in her Hot Lips line after Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman.

The attorney for Shields suggests that the company knew what they were doing when they named a product after their client without consent.

“Charlotte Tilbury and its related retailers have attempted to profit off Brooke’s signature look by stamping Brooke’s name on an eyebrow pencil without her consent. This is an egregious violation of Brooke’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

Tilbury is a top brand in the U.K., and her star continues to rise in the United States. Recently, Charlotte Tilbury was awarded an MBE recently by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, says The Inquisitr, which is one of the highest honors which can be bestowed on a business.