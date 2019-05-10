Sofia Vergara Goes Braless, Flaunts Buxom Curves In Sexy Throwback Photo On Instagram

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram with another one of her sizzling throwback photos. The stunning 46-year-old actress has already accustomed her massive following to expect these precious gems on a weekly basis – and has never failed to deliver memorable snaps from her past photo shoots taken nearly 20 years ago.

For instance, last week the gorgeous Modern Family actress treated her 16.3 million Instagram followers to a sweltering pic from the ’90s, one that sent pulses racing and temperatures soaring. As reported by The Inquisitr at the time, the sexy snap showed a braless Sofia putting her generous décolletage front and center in a gold mesh dress, one boasting a curve-hugging design and a very daring neckline.

Earlier today, the ageless beauty put her buxom curves on display one more time in yet another revealing throwback photo, also shot in the ’90s. Posted under the “TBT” hashtag, the skin-baring snap gave an ample view of Sofia’s busty assets, while also highlighting her slender waistline and curvy backside.

In her latest Instagram photo share, the Colombian-born beauty flaunted her insane body in a tight neon-green ensemble, made up of a cropped halter top and a pair of form-fitting trousers. Rocking a ’90s’ hairstyle, the bodacious actress and model posed with her arms crossed over her abdomen, further drawing attention to her chest.

To better showcase her buxom assets, Sofia went braless underneath her curve-clinging top, one that featured an eye-catching sequined pattern which served to highlight her busty curves even more. As she looked directly into the camera with a brazen smile on her face, the then-starlet proudly showed off her fit figure, putting the sinuous contours of her hourglass frame on full display.

As Sofia noted in the caption of her post, her throwback photo originally appeared on the cover of a Colombian magazine. Needless to say, her fans were impressed with the sultry shot and flocked to the comments section to crown Sofia “Colombian beauty queen.”

“You have always been and always will be… beautiful,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, sprinkling a couple of heart eyes emoji in between the flattering words.

“Beautiful then and more beautiful now,” penned another ardent fan.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “You look awesome then but so much more gorgeous now!”

As Sofia’s social media followers know all too well, her fans’ assessments of her age-defying beauty ring true. Two decades after this particular photo was taken, the dazzling actress is still known for her envy-inducing figure – and has a penchant for showing it off in curve-clinging outfits.

Hours before sharing her latest throwback photo, the Hot Pursuit actress posted another Instagram update in the form of a more recent snapshot. Sofia used this opportunity to spread some vacation vibes on the popular social media platform by posing in a paradisal location amid palm trees and lush vegetation.

The dark-haired beauty put on a leggy display in the holiday pic, flashing her chiseled pins as she modeled a colorful sundress with a daring thigh-high slit. Sofia showed quite a bit of cleavage in the saucy snap, going barefoot as she enjoyed a refreshing breeze on an elegant terrace overlooking the sea.