Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thinking Of Giving Tristan Thompson Another Chance

The saga of Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson continues.

As fans of the famous pair know, Thompson and Kardashian have gone through a number of ups and downs in their relationship, but this past February marked the breaking point. Khloe was the one who threw in the towel after Thompson and Jordyn Woods hooked up at a party at the NBA star’s house. After that, Radar Online shares that the couple went through a long period of time where they were not on speaking terms. However, the exes recently began talking again after baby True’s first birthday party and now they’re in “constant communication.”

“Khloe has to talk to him and will have to talk to him for the rest of her life,” a source close to the couple shared.

“They went through a period where she wasn’t communicating with him at all, but she couldn’t just shut him out of their baby girl’s life because that isn’t fair to him. To be honest, there is a part of Khloe that thinks she can move past all of that and she even thinks that maybe he deserves another chance at love.”

But even though there is a small glimmer of hope that Khloe could take Tristan back at some point down the road, the insider assures readers that it won’t be anytime soon. Right now, Khloe is putting baby True first and she wants to be sure that she is able to see Tristan as much as possible. Since the Cleveland Cavaliers star is in the offseason, he spends a lot of time in Los Angeles, and while he’s there, Khloe has been giving him full access to their daughter. Khloe believes that it’s important that Tristan and True spend as much time as they possibly can together.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Khloe was the only member of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan who was snubbed an invited to the Met Gala. Matriarch Kris Jenner attended the star-studded event with daughters Kylie, Kim, and Kendall. Kourtney Kardashian was also invited to one of the biggest Hollywood events of the year but she stayed back home in Los Angeles to stand in solidarity with her sister. As fans know, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour makes the guest list for the event and she felt that Khloe was too “C-list” to attend.

KoKo has not spoken out about the alleged snub, but on the night of the event, she shared plenty of photos of her sisters to let her fans know that she was proud of them.