Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Rumors After Being Let Go From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Earlier this week it was reported that MTV had cut all ties with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The announcement came after Jenelle’s husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Ever since the news broke, rumors have been swirling that the mom of three and her husband may appear on another reality show, specifically Marriage Boot Camp. Now, Jenelle is speaking out to The Blast and setting the record straight about the rumors.

“My mom and I had conversations with ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ years ago, but David and I have never been approached by the show.”

Interestingly enough, another Teen Mom star actually did appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in the past. In 2017, Farrah Abraham (who was also let go from the Teen Mom series in which she was on) appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her parents.

It doesn’t sound like Jenelle has any plans to appear on the show and she reiterated that the rumors that are circulating are “false.”

“We don’t have any plans to appear on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ and any claims otherwise are false.”

Jenelle first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Her Season 2 episode showed her finding out she was pregnant with her son. The relationship with her son’s father did not work out and Jenelle’s mom ended up gaining custody of Jenelle’s son.

Since giving birth to her son, Jenelle has had two more children and those pregnancies have been chronicled on Teen Mom 2. She has a son with her ex-boyfriend Nathan and a daughter with her husband.

Loading...

The mom of three shared her story on MTV for nearly a decade. During Season 9 of the show, Jenelle’s segments were shorter than they had been in the past. Production was not able to film her when her husband, who was fired from the show in 2018, was around. Because of this, Jenelle often had to go elsewhere to film. On a recent episode of the show, Jenelle traveled to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus who also appears on the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out to Us Weekly following being let go from the show and admitted that she “saw it coming.”

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.