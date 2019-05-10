Wendy Williams Seemingly Slams Ex-Husband & His Alleged Mistress On Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams seemingly opened up about her husband, Kevin Hunter, and his alleged cheating this week on her talk show.

According to Hollywood Life, the TV host was in the middle of her fan favorite Hot Topics segment when she dished on infidelity and women who throw themselves at married men.

Wendy broached the subject while talking about Ayesha Curry, who recently opened up about her experience of being married to NBA star, Steph Curry, and knowing the women often go after her man, even though it is common knowledge that he’s married with three young children at home.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose,” Williams said during the show, seemingly hinting at her own experience with cheating in a relationship.

“Wendy is absolutely talking about Kevin and his [rumored] mistress. She is finally taking a shot back at her,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans already know, Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, back in early April. The divorce filing came after weeks of speculation about Kevin’s cheating, and rumors that he had fathered a love child with his alleged longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the split Kevin filed a response to the divorce documents asking Wendy for both spousal support and child support for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

However, Williams isn’t letting the divorce get her down. People Magazine reports that the TV personality is ready for a fresh start following the end of her marriage, and that she is ready to focus on her career and her son as she navigates life as a single woman for the first time in decades.

Sources tell the magazine that Wendy is ready to take over her empire after she allowed Kevin, who was her personal manager during their marriage, to deal with the behind-the-scenes details.

Since the split, Kevin has been fired as Wendy’s manager, and as an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. Williams is now moving forward with more control over the show, as well as a brand new manager.

Fans can see more of Wendy when her talk show airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.