‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Emilia Clarke Responds To Coffee Cup Mistake

Emilia recently posted an image to Instagram that pokes fun at the recent Episode 4 mistake.

Ever since it was noticed in the Episode 4 scene of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the rogue coffee cup has gone on to become its own entity on the internet. However, now one of the cast members has stepped into the fray to comment on the mistake.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and who was also seated behind the coffee cup during the scene, has posted an image to Instagram recently. The image shows her with a previous cast member, Jason Momoa (who played Daenerys’ first husband, Khal Drogo), and Daenerys’ current Hand, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

The image was obviously taken while on set as Clarke and Dinklage are in costume, and must have been taken during the filming of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. In Emilia’s hand is a takeaway beverage cup. However, it is the caption that has entertained fans.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” the caption begins.

“The cupbearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea.”

This statement seems to confirm that, along with HBO’s previous statement on the matter, Clarke prefers to drink tea, not coffee. It also has the Game of Thrones star poking fun at the whole Starbucks coffee cup gaffe that has played out since Episode 4 of the final season aired.

And, for those fans that saw Jason Momoa and got excited that he might be making an appearance in the final season of Game of Thrones, Clarke nips that rumor immediately in the bud.

“Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid-filming cuppa,” Clarke continued in her Instagram post.

While Emilia may have responded about the cup that appeared in front of her in the Episode 4 scene, as BuzzFeed points out, the cup in her Instagram shot is different to the one in the scene. However, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has been spotted — also on Instagram — clutching the same sort of cup as seen in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

So, was it Sophie who left behind the errant coffee cup? Was it a power play by the Warden of the North to the Mother of Dragons? Or was someone else at fault? Unfortunately, no one has stepped up to lay claim to the coffee cup, so fans will have to continue to speculate on its ownership.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.