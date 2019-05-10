Brooks Nader Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Brooks Nader seems super happy about the newest issues of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and it’s no wonder, considering the amazing photos of her contained inside. The model shared a sneak peek yesterday of herself rocking a super small bikini on Instagram, which received over 16,000 likes. And today, she shared another shot from the same photo shoot and bikini. Except this time, the model was spotted posing with her back to the camera while rocking a thong-cut bikini.

The new angle also revealed more about the swimsuit, which had cute tassel accents on the sides of her bottoms and also on the top. Brooks stood in knee-deep water for the shot, and looked over her right shoulder with a huge smile on her face. She grabbed her right wrist with her left hand, and let her hair down in loose waves.

In addition, Nader shared Instagram Stories of her fans raving about her newest photos. This included her friends bragging about how they know her. In addition, she shared behind-the-scenes looks at the Sports Illustrated launch event that’s going on this weekend to celebrate the new magazine. This included a shout-out from Robin Holzken, plus a look inside the charter bus that the models were all in as they were being shuttled to events. Later on, the models were spotted on a plane, as Brooks advertised the event to potential fans who may want to attend.

The model previously opened up to Maxim about her personal life, and even dropped a hint about how to get a response from her when sending a DM.

“When someone sends a funny meme I have to give them credit and respond,” she said.

She also shared the worst pickup line she’s heard.

“Are you from Japan? Cause I’m tryna get in Ja-panties!” she admitted.

Nader’s fans can hope for the model to get more attention this year, thanks to the exposure she’s likely to get from being published in the swimsuit edition. The magazine has launched many successful modeling careers. One notable example is Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, who successfully walked in on an open casting call and ended up on one of the three covers for this year’s magazine.

So while it’s impossible to know at this point whether Brooks will make it on the cover one day, it does seem possible that she’ll be booked for even more work and become more recognizable in the near future.