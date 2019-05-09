‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Move Into Their New House Before June Wedding Date

The couple purchased a new pad in The Valley earlier this year.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s big day is coming and before they tie the knot, they’re moving into a new home in Los Angeles.

After living together for years in an apartment in West Hollywood, California, the Vanderpump Rules couple is preparing for their new life together and recently visited a Home Depot store, where Cartwright shared some exciting news in the form of an Instagram video.

“We’re getting ready… about to move. I’m so excited!” she proclaimed on her Instagram Stories on May 9.

In Cartwright’s clip, her fiancé was seen exploring the tiki torch area of the store with a couple of torches in his hands.

News of Taylor and Cartwright’s impending move comes just under two months after he revealed they had purchased a new home. As fans may have seen, Taylor first shared the news while attending the Gasparilla Film Festival in Tampa, Florida, in late March.

“We bought a house!” Taylor said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a mile away from Tom’s house.”

Earlier this year, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a $2 million home in The Valley, and a short time later, a number of their co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, confirmed they too were new homeowners.

“We’re growing up. We’re all moving to the Valley now,” Taylor continued. “Maybe we should start, like, Valley Rules?”

At the start of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Taylor and Cartwright became engaged during a lunch date in Malibu, California, at one of Taylor’s late father’s favorite restaurants. After that, the couple was seen planning for their big day with their engagement party serving as the finale episode for Season 7.

Amid their planning, Taylor and Cartwright shared on Instagram that they were planning to get married on June 29 of this year at a castle in Versailles, Kentucky, near Cartwright’s family’s home. The couple has also made it clear that they will start planning for a family as soon as they get married. After all, Taylor is headed for his 40th birthday this summer and has said he doesn’t want to be too old as his family grows.

As for how many kids they’ll have, Taylor is hoping for two while Cartwright wants three children.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.