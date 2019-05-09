Prince Harry Talks About ‘Missing’ Princess Diana After Archie Harrison’s Birth

It was difficult not to think about Princess Diana when Prince Harry held his son, newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and how happy she would be to welcome the prince’s first child. For the Duke of Sussex, what might be the happiest day of his life is tinged with sadness.

People Magazine says that Prince Harry couldn’t help but mention how becoming a father has made him think about his mother who passed away just over two decades ago. The prince, who made a short trip to the Netherlands to start the countdown to the next Invictus Games, says that his first child has given him a new focus and goal” in his life, but still makes him think about the past.

The Duke of Sussex had a chance to chat with former soldier, Dennis van der Stroon, whose wife is expecting their first child, during a bicycle ride around the park at The Hague, and they bonded over the fact that both men had lost their mothers.

“I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom. He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother.”

The two men talked about how they had served time in the military, and both were now at similar times in their lives.

Prince Harry told van der Stroon how thrilled he is that the birth of his son has made so many people, including members of his family happy.

“Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy. He also told me he’s really happy that his son is so far very quiet.”

But the prince also joked that you can plan all you want, but you can’t always control when a baby finally makes its first appearance.

After his day in the Netherlands, Prince Harry is certainly eager to return home to see his wife and son, who have put a smile on his face bigger than any that royal watchers have ever seen. The Inquisitr reported that the Duke of Sussex had made the announcement of the baby’s birth by himself at Windsor outside the stables saying that though he had not gotten much sleep, he was overjoyed, and the baby and Meghan Markle were both doing well.