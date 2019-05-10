‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Is Toby Osmond The New Prince Of Dorne?

If this casting is correct, it seems likely that the Prince of Dorne is set to appear in King's Landing soon.

In Episode 4 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8, there was a conversation about who is directly opposing Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) as she sits upon the iron throne. One of the nobles mentioned was the new Prince of Dorne. As a result of this, there is speculation thanks to an older — and unauthorized — casting announcement that this new prince is set to make an appearance in the final season Game of Thrones.

According to Inverse, a potential casting announcement made six months ago on Winter is Coming, could reveal the identity of this new prince and the fact that he will appear in the final season of Game of Thrones.

It was revealed at the time that Toby Osmond made the following statement in his Spotlight CV.

“Earlier this year completed filming a great royal role in the next (and final) series of an epic network fantasy saga (airing Spring 2019).”

Fans made the assumption that this would mean Osmond would be appearing in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Osmond has since scrubbed any reference to Game of Thrones from his profile. Although, some images of Osmond on set still remain on Imgur.

While there is absolutely no proof other than Osmond’s slip up on his resume and a couple of images of him, one being with Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), fans are now speculating on Reddit over which character he might play if he were to actually show up in the final season of Game of Thrones.

A positive from Episode 4 is that the new Prince of Dorne has pledged allegiance to Daenerys. My wishes for the Dornish to attack King's Landing / Cersei might come to fruition after all.

Bet the new Prince is @tobyosmond https://t.co/FMyjt7XAVM — MJ Īrvîñg ⚔️ (@MJI45) May 7, 2019

At the time of the faux pas, little speculation was made about the identity of his character. However, many fans now believe that Osmond will play the new Prince of Dorne.

The Dornish royal family was wiped from existence in Game of Thrones thanks, in part, to conflict from within. However, it makes sense that someone would have risen to the top since then to become the new head of Dorne.

Osmond certainly bears a resemblance to the Martells, such as Oberyn (Pedro Pascal), and many fans point to this as a clue that he could be playing someone from Dorne. After all, Game of Thrones is a show where every line of dialogue can reveal much more than it initially seems. So, by having Dorne mentioned in Episode 4 of the final season makes people remember the nation and what happened there, laying the groundwork for the prince to make a logical appearance in the final season.

However, as per usual, viewers will just have to tune in to the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones to find out whether or not Toby Osmond will make an appearance.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 5 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.