Barbara Palvin Eats Fruit In Tiny Bikini In Sizzling New Instagram Photo Shared By Heidi Klum

Barbara Palvin is one of the lucky models featured in the recently released 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and some of her fiery photos are already circulating on Instagram — and not necessarily on hers. On Thursday, none other than supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of the Hungarian model in which she seductively eats a fruit while donning a bikini from Klum’s swimwear collection.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is posing on a beach while she holds a tropical fruit — possibly a mango — with her right hand as she devours it. As she digs into the yellow fruit, Palvin shoots an intense gaze at the camera in a seductive manner. The Victoria’s Secret Angel is rocking a two-piece bikini top featuring a light pink bodice with details and straps in yellow, which tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate Palvin’s busty figure and cleavage.

As Klum pointed out in her caption, the two-piece Palvin is wearing is from the Heidi Klum Swim collection.

The photo, which captured Palvin from the chest up, offers a close-up shot of the Budapest native who is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Klum shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 150 comments within just about five hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Palvin’s beauty and compliment Klum’s swimwear line.

“Omg she’s so [four fire emoji],” one user wrote.

“Natural beauty,” another one chimed in, adding red hearts and heart eyes emoji.

The photo of Palvin was captured in Costa Rica, where she jetted off to earlier this year to shoot her spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which came out yesterday, May 8. As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, she was photographed by James Macari in different locations of the Central American country.

Klum launched her swimwear collection in early 2016, as an extension of her Heidi Klum Intimates brand, as Absolutely London reported at the time. Klum has previously addressed the intricacy that comes with creating lingerie and swimwear, the report further added.

“A bra is just like a phone! There’s so much technology. Whether it’s a flexible underwire or a half underwire, there’s always a new invention. And the pads too. Did you know we make memory foam bras?” Klum said.