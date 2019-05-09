Watch Chennai Super Kings Vs. Delhi Capitals Live Stream: VIVO IPL 2019 2nd Qualifier, Start Time, Preview

The Delhi Capitals play for their first-ever Indian Premier League final berth as they will try to eliminate the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings.

The Delhi Capitals, who had never won an Indian Premier League cricket playoff match in any of the IPL’s previous 11 seasons, per CricInfo, suddenly find themselves one win away from a berth in the 2019 final, after they chased down a Sunrisers Hyderabad total of 162 with one ball and two wickets to spare in Wednesday’s playoff eliminator. But to reach the championship game, where three-time champs Mumbai Indians await, Delhi will have to get past perhaps the most popular team in the IPL, and another three-time title holder, Chennai Super Kings. The second qualifier match — the next-to-last game of the 2019 IPL season — will live stream from Visakhapatnam.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Indian Premier league second qualifying playoff match, Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday, May 10, at the 27,500-seat Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, known as ACA-VDCA for short, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 3 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the penultimate IPL T20 cricket match of the 2019 season over breakfast, with the first ball bowled at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

CSK would appear to be the favorites to return to the IPL final, perhaps even heavy favorites, as they feature a veteran side led by India cricket legend MS Dhoni. In addition, in the last meeting between the two sides in the IPL’s group stage, Chennai bowled out the Delhi side for just 99 runs. Delhi finished third on the table, despite equalling CSK and Mumbai with 18 points, per ESPN. CSK also won the previous matchup between the two teams.

Super Kings also have a considerable edge in experience, with Dhoni and Suresh Raina already playing 22 IPL playoff games between them, while the entire Delhi Capitals roster has only 27 games of IPL playoff experience, per CricBuzz.

Here are the expected teams for the second and final Vivo IPL 2019 qualifier match.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Shane Watson, 2. Faf du Plessis, 3. Suresh Raina, 4. M Vijay, 5. Ambati Rayudu, 6. MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Dwayne Bravo, 9. Harbhajan Singh, 10. Deepak Chahar, 11. Imran Tahir.

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Shreyas Iyer (captain), 4. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 5. Colin Ingram, 6. Sherfane Rutherford, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Keemo Paul, 9. Amit Mishra, 10. Chris Morris/Trent Boult, 11. Ishant Sharma.

Prithvi Shaw led the Delhi Capitals with 56 runs in the eliminator playoff match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals IPL second qualifier in the United States, the best option is to sign up for Hotstar US. Subscribers to Willow TV may be able to obtain a free Hotstar package as well, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match.

For an available live stream of Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals from Visakhapatnam in the United Kingdom, the only source is the U.K. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.K. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in the IPL’s home country.

In Australia, throughout continental Europe, and in numerous other countries, Yupp TV will live stream the CSK vs. DC match.