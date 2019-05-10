Camille Kostek Flaunts Insane Body In Barely-There String Bikini On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Camille Kostek is simply brimming with joy. The gorgeous girlfriend of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has just earned her rightful place on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the first time in her celebrated career as a supermodel – something which she confessed was a lifelong dream.

After making her debut in the prestigious magazine last year, the blonde bombshell landed on one of the three covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue – which also feature model Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan – and she couldn’t wait to share the big news with all of her social media fans. Barely containing her excitement, Camille took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a photo of the hotly awaited magazine cover, and her sturdy following didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation.

Understandably proud of her momentous success, Camille happily showcased the sizzling bikini shot that got chosen for the Sports Illustrated cover. However, the fair-haired beauty sported a humble attitude as she shared her special moment with her friends and fans, and penned a lengthy message in which she opened up about the many years of hard work and “rejection” that eventually led her to this important achievement.

“This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally,” Camille wrote in the photo caption.

“This cover is for all the dreamers out there. Work hard, be kind to all around you and own who YOU are.”

Camille put her insane body on full display in the spectacular cover photo, showing off her killer curves in a barely-there string bikini. Photographed on a sandy beach against the backdrop of the blue sea, the 27-year-old stunner flaunted her buxom curves in the itty-bitty two-piece, nearly spilling out of her skimpy swimsuit.

The Sports Illustrated model and cover girl showed off a massive amount of cleavage in the tiny bikini, one that boasted a dark green color which beautifully complemented her fair skin, sparkling blue eyes, and long, blonde tresses. At the same time, Camille showcased her slender waistline and chiseled hip in the skin-baring snap, while also teasing a glimpse of her sculpted thighs.

The model looked radiant in the head-turning cover photo, one that fully displayed the adorable freckles that dot both her cheeks and her arms. Rocking a natural-looking makeup that highlighted her beautiful features, Camille flashed a beaming smile to the camera, melting hearts with her jaw-dropping beauty.

Needless to say, her Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the model for making the coveted cover of the illustrious magazine.

“Knew you’d get it! So proud of you!” wrote one of her fans.

“So Deeply Proud of you I’m crying reading this love ya [sic] girl enjoy this,” penned another ardent supporter, trailing their message with a string of flattering emoji.

“Yes and yes again im [sic] so happy for you!! You 1. Look FANTASTIC 2. You worked hard for that. Enjoy every second of it,” read another of the many messages of admiration that accompanied Camille’s Instagram post.

Yesterday, the model shared a very emotional video that captured her candid reaction upon finding out that she had been selected to be on one of the covers of this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The heart-warming clip was very well received by her 583,000 Instagram followers, garnering more than 190,000 likes in addition to over 900 comments.

“THIS IS EPIC I JUST CRIED,” fellow supermodel Olivia Culpo commented on the post, inserting a long string of heart emoji into her message.

“I wanna cry every time I watch this. You are so deserving of this,” quipped one Instagram user, ending their comment with a heart emoji.